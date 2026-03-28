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Who are Houthis? Iranian-backed rebels join US-Israel-Iran war, claim missile launch toward Israel

The ongoing war involving the United States and Israel against Iran has further escalated after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels confirmed their first attack on Israel. The Houthis had launched a ballistic missile attack targeting Israeli military sites located in the south of the occupied West Bank.  However, the Israeli military said it intercepted the projectile.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

Who are Houthis? Iranian-backed rebels join US-Israel-Iran war, claim missile launch toward Israel
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The ongoing war involving the United States and Israel against Iran has further escalated after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels confirmed their first attack on Israel. The Houthis had launched a ballistic missile attack targeting Israeli military sites located in the south of the occupied West Bank.  However, the Israeli military said it intercepted the projectile.

The Houthis, Yemen's Iran-backed rebels, have officially entered the Israel-Iran conflict, claiming responsibility for a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting sensitive Israeli military sites in southern Israel. Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree announced the attack, stating it was in response to Israel's actions. Sirens blared in Beer Sheba and near Israel's main nuclear research centre, with explosions heard in Tel Aviv.

Their joining the war has raised concerns about complicating the war dynamics, with indications of potential disruptions to Red Sea shipping, a critical global trade route. The Houthis had previously targeted commercial vessels in the region during the Israel-Hamas war, causing significant disruptions. Meanwhile, Houthis have controlled Yemen's capital, Sanaa, since 2014, and have maintained an uneasy ceasefire with Saudi Arabia. Their entry into the conflict is indeed a potential escalation in the region.

Who are Houthis?

Yemen's Iran-backed rebels, Houthis, are a military, political, and religious movement based in northern Yemen, led by the Houthi family and adhering to the Zaydi sect of Shi'ite Islam. The rebels are known for their guerrilla warfare and have expanded their power and ties with Iran since the 2011 "Arab Spring" protests. The Houthis have been involved in the Yemeni civil war and have launched attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

They are a Shiite Muslim sect with roots in Yemen, making up about a third of the country's population. They capitalised on unrest in 2012 and seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, sparking a civil war with the Western- and Saudi-backed government. The conflict continues, with the Houthis controlling key territories and reportedly having around 100,000 fighters and administrators. 

The Houthi movement was re-designated a terrorist organisation by the US in early 2024 after stepping up attacks on Red Sea ships. It was de-listed between 2021 and 2024 as the Biden administration tried to recognise them as a legitimate political faction to ease Yemen's civil war. After Hamas attacked Israel, Houthis vowed to support Hamas, leading to the US re-designating them as terrorists due to shipping attacks. 

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