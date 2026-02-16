FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Who are Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Two Hindus secure seats on BNP ticket in Bangladesh general elections

In a recent Bangladesh elections, held on February 12 and results declared on February 13, Tarique Rahman was elected as the new Prime Minister and his party BNP is set to form government. While majority of the seats were won by Muslim candidates,

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 07:40 AM IST

Who are Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Two Hindus secure seats on BNP ticket in Bangladesh general elections
In a recent Bangladesh elections, held on February 12 and results declared on February 13, Tarique Rahman was elected as the new Prime Minister and his party BNP is set to form government. While majority of the seats were won by Muslim candidates, four candidates of minority communities won elections while contesting on the ticket of BNP. 

Among these four, two belong to the Hindu community. Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Nitai Roy Chowdhury are the two Hindu candidates who won on a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) ticket. As per Election Commission, 79 candidates, including 10 women from religious minority communities, mostly Hindus, contested the election.

This comes amid rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, with Hindus mob lynching, and attacks on their houses. About 8% of the population is Hindu in the Muslim-majority country Bangladesh of 170 million people.

Who are Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Nitai Roy Chowdhury?

Goyeshwar Chandra Roy won a seat on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) ticket. He won from a Dhaka seat, defeating Jamaat-e-Islami. He secured 99,163 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Shahinur Islam, who secured 83,264 votes. He is a member of the BNP’s highest policy-making standing committee. 

Nitai Roy Chowdhury also won on a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) ticket from western Magura constituency, defeating their rivals fielded by the Jamaat-e-Islami. He is related to Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, and is one of prominent vice presidents of the party as well as a senior advisor and strategist for its top leadership.

Other two minority candidates who won

Dipen Dewan, who belongs to the Buddhist majority Chakma ethnic minority group, won from a constituency in southeastern Rangamati hill district. Many describes him as a Hindu.

Saching Pru, a senior BNP leader and follower of the Buddhist faith also won a seat from southeastern hill district of Bandarban. He represents the Marma ethnic community in southeastern hill district of Bandarban. 

 

