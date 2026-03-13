Who are Arun and Bhaskar Savani? Indian-origin brothers face 420 years in jail, convicted in USD 30 million fraud case in US

Indian-origin brothers Bhaskar Savani and Arun Savani were found guilty in the US of racketeering, visa fraud, healthcare fraud, and money laundering involving millions of dollars through their Savani Group network.

Two Indian-origin brothers based in Pennsylvania have been convicted in a large-scale racketeering case involving several financial and immigration-related crimes. Bhaskar Savani, 60, and Arun Savani, 58, were found guilty of running an extensive criminal enterprise through their business network known as the Savani Group.

According to prosecutors from the United States Attorney's Office, the brothers used multiple companies to conduct illegal operations over several years, generating millions of dollars through fraudulent schemes.

Visa fraud targeting foreign workers

One of the major allegations involved abuse of the H-1B visa program. Authorities said the Savani Group submitted fraudulent visa applications to bring foreign workers, many of them from India, to the United States.

Once employed, these workers were allegedly forced to pay illegal fees and return a portion of their wages to the company. Investigators said this practice took advantage of workers who depended on the company to maintain their immigration status.

Massive healthcare fraud scheme

The brothers were also convicted of carrying out large-scale fraud against Medicaid. Officials said their dental practices continued to receive payments from Medicaid even after their contracts had been terminated.

Prosecutors claim the Savani Group used other dental clinics operated under nominee owners to continue billing the programme. As a result, authorities estimate that more than $30 million in fraudulent Medicaid claims were submitted.

Investigators also found that the group submitted claims using another dentist’s National Provider Identifier (NPI) on dates when that dentist was actually outside the United States. In some cases, procedures were reportedly performed by individuals who were not properly credentialed.

Money laundering and tax violations

Authorities said the proceeds from the fraudulent activities were transferred through a complicated web of corporate bank accounts connected to Savani Group companies, an act prosecutors described as money laundering.

The investigation also uncovered tax-related violations. Officials stated that the brothers failed to pay taxes on approximately USD 1.6 million in personal income and about USD 1.1 million in employee income. Personal expenses, including property taxes, tuition fees, and home maintenance costs, were allegedly recorded as business expenditures.

Use of unapproved medical devices

In another troubling finding, investigators said the group implanted experimental dental devices labelled “Not For Human Use” into patients without their knowledge. These devices had not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Sentencing scheduled for July 2026

Following the conviction, the brothers now face severe penalties. Bhaskar Savani could receive a maximum sentence of 420 years in prison, while Arun Savani faces up to 415 years.

Their associate, Aleksandra Radomiak, was also found guilty and could face up to 40 years in prison. Sentencing hearings are scheduled for July 8 and July 9, 2026, respectively.