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Who are Anuradha Sinha, Vikas Sinha? Indian-origin couple donates USD 20 million to UNT for AI, analytics college to be named after them

In 2024, the couple donated to establish the Anuradha and Vikas Sinha Department of Data Science, along with endowments for scholarships, faculty support, research and special initiatives.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 08:47 AM IST

Who are Anuradha Sinha, Vikas Sinha? Indian-origin couple donates USD 20 million to UNT for AI, analytics college to be named after them
Anuradha Sinha, Vikas Sinha
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The University of North Texas (UNT) has received a USD 20 million donation from an Indian-origin engineer couple to set up a college for artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. Named the Anuradha and Vikas Sinha College of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Advanced Analytics after its benefactors, the new college is expected to create fresh opportunities for students and faculty, the university said.

Who are Anuradha Sinha and Vikas Sinha? 

Vikas and Anuradha, who earned their bachelor's in civil engineering from Sri Venkateswara University, Uttar Pradesh, came to the US from India for further education. The duo pursued graduate studies at Florida Atlantic University, and Vikas also attended Northwestern University before earning his PhD from UNT in 2023.

In 2024, the couple donated to establish the Anuradha and Vikas Sinha Department of Data Science, along with endowments for scholarships, faculty support, research and special initiatives.

A year after that, the couple made another significant donation to set up the Sinha Innovation Lab for Data Science. 

Vikas Sinha is now the vice president of the Mainframe Software Division at Broadcom and has served on the UNT College of Information Leadership Board since 2023.

The gift is set to support UNT’s focus on student success, research and innovation, while preparing students for careers in a workforce being reshaped by AI and data.

Why the Indian-origin couple donated USD 20 million to set up college for AI?

While speaking to FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth, Vikas sinha said, "Education has opened doors for us throughout our lives, and we want to hold those doors open for others."

He said that their personal experiences as immigrant students in the United States played a role in their decision to give.

"For us, this gift is about paying that opportunity forward and recognising that immigrants don't simply participate in the American dream, they help build it."

About the collage 

According to FOX 4 News, the new college will function through two academic divisions. One division will concentrate on building and implementing intelligent systems, while the other will study how information and intelligent systems operate within human and institutional contexts.

UNT will also set up the Applied Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Institute, aimed at linking research and teaching across fields while promoting industry collaborations and external funding.

University President Harrison Keller said the new college is part of UNT's larger plan to keep pace with rapid shifts in technology, employment and research. A campus event to celebrate the naming of the college is planned for later this year.

"Vikas and Anu's commitment will create new opportunities for our students and faculty to build, study and apply these technologies while advancing central priorities of our Look North: UNT 2030 strategic plan - reshaping how we prepare students for a changing labour market, accelerating interdisciplinary research and innovation, and creating enduring value for North Texas and the state," said UNT President Harrison Keller.

Established in 1890 by Joshua C. Chilton as the Texas Normal College and Teacher Training Institute, the University of North Texas began as a small private college located above a hardware store in downtown Denton and has since grown into one of the largest public research universities in the United States.

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