WHO announces 2nd outbreak of Ebola in Congo, 4 deaths reported

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed the second outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, adding another health crisis for a nation which is already fighting the coronavirus and the largest measles outbreak on the plant.

"TA new #Ebola outbreak detected in western #DRC, near Mbandaka, Équateur province. @MinSanteRDC has identified 6 cases, of which 4 people have died. The country is also in final phase of battling Ebola in eastern DRC, #COVID19 & the world’s largest measles outbreak.," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"WHO already has staff in Mbandaka, #DRC supporting the new #Ebola outbreak response. This outbreak is a reminder that #COVID19 is not the only health threat people face. WHO is continuing to monitor & respond to many health emergencies," he added.

Addressing the outbreak in Congo, UNICEF said: "Four additional people who contracted the virus -- all contacts of the deceased and including the child of one of the fatal cases -- are being treated in an isolation unit at the Wangata Hospital in Mbandaka."

"The deaths occurred between the 18th and 30th of May but they were only confirmed as Ebola-related yesterday."

This also marks the second outbreak of the Ebola virus in as many years; with 2018 being the first time the outbreak happened, killing 33 people before the disease was able was brought under control in a matter of months.

It was back in mid-May this year when the last known patient in Congo's eastern outbreak was released after recovering from the disease.

Congo so far has confirmed 611 COVID-19 cases, including 20 deaths, and each day the number keeps rising, as per the official figures released by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

However, like most African countries, Congo's testing for the virus was extremely limited and according to many the real numbers may be far higher than reported.