Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

Following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ali Larijani has assumed control of wartime security and strategic planning.

Following reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior official Ali Larijani has been tasked with overseeing the country’s wartime contingency planning and safeguarding its political institutions. Larijani, 67, serves as head of the Supreme National Security Council, the key body coordinating Iran’s defence and foreign policy strategies. A founding member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), he has also held prominent positions, including parliamentary speaker and senior advisor to Khamenei.

His new responsibilities reportedly encompass preparing for potential further attacks, managing internal security, and mitigating threats to Iran’s leadership. This elevated role positions Larijani as the central figure in Iran’s immediate strategic and political response during a period of extreme volatility.

Rising Influence in Tehran

In recent months, Larijani’s influence in Tehran has grown substantially. Observers note that his authority may now rival or even surpass that of President Masoud Pezeshkian. He has been actively involved in sensitive nuclear negotiations and has coordinated governmental responses to domestic unrest.

Reports indicate that foreign diplomatic communications are increasingly routed through Larijani’s office, signalling his expanding role in shaping Iran’s interactions with the international community. Analysts suggest that his centrality in both domestic and external affairs strengthens his visibility as a potential successor to Khamenei.

Succession Planning and Strategic Readiness

In Iran’s leadership hierarchy, Larijani is considered high in the line of succession, followed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and former President Hassan Rouhani. This sequence reflects the regime’s emphasis on continuity and strategic readiness amid escalating tensions with the United States and Israel.

Regional analysts caution that without immediate diplomatic engagement, the ongoing confrontation between Tehran, Washington, and Tel Aviv risks escalating into a broader regional conflict. Larijani’s expanded authority is therefore seen not only as a measure for internal stability but also as a central element of Iran’s crisis management and succession planning strategy.

The Road Ahead

With Khamenei reportedly deceased, all eyes are now on Ali Larijani. His extensive political experience, military background, and control over national security matters make him a leading candidate for the next Supreme Leader. How Iran navigates this critical period will have far-reaching implications for the region’s stability and the global geopolitical landscape.