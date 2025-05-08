The news was shared from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican with the words “Habemus Papam,” which means “We have a pope.”

Robert Francis Prevost has been chosen as the new pope of the Roman Catholic Church. He will now be called Pope Leo the Fourteenth (XIV). This makes him the 267th pope in the history of the Church.

The news was shared from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican with the words “Habemus Papam,” which means “We have a pope.” This special moment came after white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, showing that a new pope had been elected.

Pope Leo XIV is 69 years old and is originally from Chicago, USA. He has roots in Italy, France, and Spain. He has worked as a missionary in Peru and was recently in charge of choosing bishops for the Church.

His election was made after four rounds of voting by 133 cardinals. He is the first American to become pope, which is a big change for the Catholic Church.

In his first message, Pope Leo XIV talked about peace, love, and coming together. He said he wants to follow the good work of Pope Francis and help bring people closer in the Church.

Many people hope that his background and experience will help him lead the Church well in today’s world.

