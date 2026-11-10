White House under temporary lockdown following crash near Lafayette Square

In a video shared by Washington Sun journalist Martin Austermuhle, the driver can be seen exiting the smoking vehicle and clashing physically with security personnel. Following the confrontation with Secret Service officers and National Guard troops, the driver was detained.

A car crashing into a signpost at Lafayette Square, just across from the White House in Washington, DC, led to a temporary lockdown of the presidential complex on Monday. President Donald Trump was present inside the White House when it happened.

In a video shared by Washington Sun journalist Martin Austermuhle, the driver can be seen exiting the smoking vehicle and clashing physically with security personnel. Following the confrontation with Secret Service officers and National Guard troops, the driver was detained. The reason behind the crash remained unclear at the time.

Car crashes into signpost

The available video shows a silver sedan entering the paved area at the north end of Lafayette Square and crashing into a signpost. Following the impact, smoke could be seen rising from the car. The driver then got out and allegedly began struggling with security staff who approached him.

Sharing the footage on social media, Martin Austermuhle said it was unclear what led up to the car hitting the sign. He added that after getting out of the vehicle, the driver fought with Secret Service officers and National Guard troops.

Unclear what happened but someone just drove into a sign on the north end of Lafayette Square Park and then fought with Secret Service and National Guard when they got out of their car. https://t.co/Mwcrk4klQn November 9, 2026

Driver detained after White House crash

After the physical altercation with security personnel, the driver was detained. The incident caused a temporary lockdown of the White House, where Trump was present when it happened. The crash took place in Lafayette Square, a public park directly opposite the White House in Washington, DC. Details about the driver, how the crash occurred, and whether anyone was injured have not yet been disclosed.

This was not the first vehicle crash into security barriers near the White House. In May 2023, a 19-year-old man rammed a U-Haul truck into security barriers at Lafayette Square, on the northern side of the park opposite the presidential complex. He was arrested and booked on several charges, including threatening the President and destruction of federal property. Investigators said the crash may have been intentional.