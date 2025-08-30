Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Parineeti Chopra to Gauahar Khan: Bollywood celebs expecting babies in 2025

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his mother's birthday with Arjun and Sara, soon-to-be 'bahu' Saaniya Chandhok makes special appearance, photo goes viral

PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train with Japanese PM Ishiba, watch video

Esha Deol’s ex-husband Bharat Takhtani confirms relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani, shares romatic photos

2.5 billion Gmail users on ALERT: Google warns of potential hacking threats, here's what you should do to stay safe

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt makes BOLD statement, calls ‘Delhi better than Chicago’ due to…, watch video

Meet Riddhima Kapoor’s husband and Ranbir Kapoor’s brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni, who runs Rs 253 crore global fashion empire

BJP leader Uma Bharti says 'solution to whole issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is...', makes BIG statement on PoK: 'Our ultimate goal...'

Meet woman, daughter of grocery seller, whose family was unhappy after her birth, she then cracked UPSC exam three times, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent 'secret letter' to India to mend ties amid Trump's tariff threats? Report claims...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Parineeti Chopra to Gauahar Khan: Bollywood celebs expecting babies in 2025

From Parineeti Chopra to Gauahar Khan: Bollywood celebs expecting babies in 2025

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his mother's birthday with Arjun and Sara, soon-to-be 'bahu' Saaniya Chandhok makes special appearance, photo goes viral

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his mother's birthday with Arjun and Sara, soon-to-b

PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train with Japanese PM Ishiba, watch video

PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train, watch...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt makes BOLD statement, calls ‘Delhi better than Chicago’ due to…, watch video

The White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt issued a bold statement amid surge in crime rates in US states and compared it to the other national capitals around the world including New Delhi, Madrid and London. What did she claimed about New Delhi?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 09:35 AM IST

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt makes BOLD statement, calls ‘Delhi better than Chicago’ due to…, watch video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt issued a bold statement amid surge in crime rates in US states and compared it to the other national capitals around the world including New Delhi, Madrid and London. Leavitt's statement comes after recent Minneapolis Catholic School shooting and US President Donald Trump's 'controversial' plan to deploy the National Guard in major American cities. 

In her statement, Karoline Leavitt  compared the low murder rate in New Delhi to the high rate in Chicago as it builds its case for federal intervention in that city. She showed recent crime statistics showing that Chicago recorded the highest number of murders among US cities in 13 cities for straight 13 years, three times than Los Angeles and 5 times than New York City. “For 13 consecutive years, Chicago has had the most murders of any U.S. city,” she said. 

Compares Chicago to New Delhi

As per Karoline Leavitt the Illinois city’s murder rate was 15 times higher than the Indian capital New Delhi in 2024. Chicago’s homicide rate was 25.5 per 100,000 residents according to city statistics, while Delhi’s was 1.48. She slammed Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, for rejecting federal assistance and Trump and publicly denying the problem. 

The White House also posted a chart showing the murder rates in 11 capitals around the world in 2024. Delhi’s murder rate was at the ninth spot, with only London and Madrid ahead of it, while Washington topped the chart with 27.64 homicides.

Chicago, with a population of 2.75 million recorded 573 homicides and 2,189 sex crimes last year, according to the city. Washington, which has a population of only 702,250, saw 187 homicides and 143 sex abuse cases last year, according to the city’s federal prosecutor’s office.

In contrast, Delhi, with a population of 34 million, had 504 murders and 2,076 crimes against women last year, according to police.

Trump's deployment of National Guard troops and federal law enforcement personnel 

Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard in Washington, with more than 1,900 Guard members from multiple states  been deployed under Trump’s orders. Now, Chicago is his next target. “Chicago is a mess” and Chicagoans were “screaming” for help, President Trump said last week. He claimed that there was no murder recorded for a week in the capital after the deployment. Donald Trump said, 'We’ll straighten that one out, probably next,” Trump said about Chicago. “That will be our next one after this, and then we’ll help with New York.'

Trump also warned that he could keep the National Guards for as long as he wants by declaring national emergency. However, the US Constitution or laws don’t have provisions for ‘President’s Rule’ or federal intervention in states.

Moreover, President Trump has said that he wants the death penalty, which is on the federal law books, to be invoked in Washington and juveniles to be prosecuted as adults. He is also pushing all the states and cities that have introduced cashless bail to rescind them by threatening to withhold federal funds.

ALSO READ: President Trump's first reaction as US appeals court rules most of his global tariffs illegal, declares 'all tariffs are still in effect'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
On Trump's tariffs: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'friendship can't exist amid...'
On Trump's tariffs: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'friendship can't exist amid...
Bigg Boss 19 creates HISTORY, Salman Khan's show records biggest opening on OTT in India, beats Bigg Boss 18's...
Bigg Boss 19 creates HISTORY, Salman Khan's show records biggest opening
NASA confirms 180-foot asteroid to fly past Earth on THIS date
NASA confirms 180-foot asteroid to fly past Earth on THIS date
Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai at RIL AGM 2025
Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai a
Centre calls impact of Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff ‘short term’, proposes these measures to lessen it
Centre calls impact of Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff ‘short term’, proposes these me
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE