White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt makes BOLD statement, calls ‘Delhi better than Chicago’ due to…, watch video

The White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt issued a bold statement amid surge in crime rates in US states and compared it to the other national capitals around the world including New Delhi, Madrid and London. What did she claimed about New Delhi?

The White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt issued a bold statement amid surge in crime rates in US states and compared it to the other national capitals around the world including New Delhi, Madrid and London. Leavitt's statement comes after recent Minneapolis Catholic School shooting and US President Donald Trump's 'controversial' plan to deploy the National Guard in major American cities.

In her statement, Karoline Leavitt compared the low murder rate in New Delhi to the high rate in Chicago as it builds its case for federal intervention in that city. She showed recent crime statistics showing that Chicago recorded the highest number of murders among US cities in 13 cities for straight 13 years, three times than Los Angeles and 5 times than New York City. “For 13 consecutive years, Chicago has had the most murders of any U.S. city,” she said.

Compares Chicago to New Delhi

As per Karoline Leavitt the Illinois city’s murder rate was 15 times higher than the Indian capital New Delhi in 2024. Chicago’s homicide rate was 25.5 per 100,000 residents according to city statistics, while Delhi’s was 1.48. She slammed Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, for rejecting federal assistance and Trump and publicly denying the problem.

The White House also posted a chart showing the murder rates in 11 capitals around the world in 2024. Delhi’s murder rate was at the ninth spot, with only London and Madrid ahead of it, while Washington topped the chart with 27.64 homicides.

Chicago, with a population of 2.75 million recorded 573 homicides and 2,189 sex crimes last year, according to the city. Washington, which has a population of only 702,250, saw 187 homicides and 143 sex abuse cases last year, according to the city’s federal prosecutor’s office.

In contrast, Delhi, with a population of 34 million, had 504 murders and 2,076 crimes against women last year, according to police.

Trump's deployment of National Guard troops and federal law enforcement personnel

Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard in Washington, with more than 1,900 Guard members from multiple states been deployed under Trump’s orders. Now, Chicago is his next target. “Chicago is a mess” and Chicagoans were “screaming” for help, President Trump said last week. He claimed that there was no murder recorded for a week in the capital after the deployment. Donald Trump said, 'We’ll straighten that one out, probably next,” Trump said about Chicago. “That will be our next one after this, and then we’ll help with New York.'

Trump also warned that he could keep the National Guards for as long as he wants by declaring national emergency. However, the US Constitution or laws don’t have provisions for ‘President’s Rule’ or federal intervention in states.

Moreover, President Trump has said that he wants the death penalty, which is on the federal law books, to be invoked in Washington and juveniles to be prosecuted as adults. He is also pushing all the states and cities that have introduced cashless bail to rescind them by threatening to withhold federal funds.

ALSO READ: President Trump's first reaction as US appeals court rules most of his global tariffs illegal, declares 'all tariffs are still in effect'