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White House Shooting: Who was Nasire Best? 21-year-old suspect shot by Secret Service, had history of mental illness

Best had been living in Washington, D.C., for the past approximately 18 months, and had a history of mental health issues. Know more details here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 24, 2026, 07:35 AM IST

White House Shooting: Who was Nasire Best? 21-year-old suspect shot by Secret Service, had history of mental illness
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The gunman killed in the White House Shooting on Saturday has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best of Maryland, according to a person familiar with the investigation, reported CBS News. Best was shot by Secret Service agents after allegedly opening fire at a security booth near the White House complex. He died while being transported to a hospital. 

White House Shooting Gunman: Who was Nasire Best?

Best had multiple prior run-ins with the Secret Service and a documented history of mental health issues, according to law enforcement sources. On June 26, 2025, Best was detained by the Secret Service after flagging down agents and making threats. In July 2025, he attempted to gain entry to the White House and was arrested. Following that incident, he was sent to a psychiatric ward for mental health treatment, according to Fox News. Officials confirmed Best was previously known to both the Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service. 

Best had been living in Washington, D.C., for the past approximately 18 months, and had a history of mental health issues.

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Image source: X/@wallstreetsheet

White House Shooting: What happened?

The shooting incident occurred at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Nearly 30 gunshots were reported in the area, according to CBS News. Secret Service personnel returned fire after Best allegedly targeted a security booth where officers were stationed. A bystander was wounded in the exchange. No Secret Service agents were injured.

President Trump, who was at the White House during the shooting,  “was not impacted,” a Secret Service spokesperson said. The president and his team were reportedly working this weekend to negotiate a peace deal to end the war with Iran.

The FBI Washington Field Office responded to support Secret Service partners, the agency said on X. A temporary White House lockdown was later lifted. No motive has been released. The investigation is ongoing. The shooting comes nearly a month after a gunman breached a security checkpoint outside the Washington, D.C., hotel ballroom hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

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