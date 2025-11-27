White House Shooting: Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members in Washington DC

The suspect of the shooting was reportedly identified as a 29-year-old Afghan national named Rahmanullah Lakanwal; however, an official confirmation is still awaited on the identity of the gunman.

A shooting incident occurred near the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, leaving two National Guard members critically wounded. US troops held a person just blocks away from the White House, and a suspect, identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is in custody and receiving medical treatment. While an official confirmation is still awaited on the identity of the arrested gunman, the city's Metropolitan Police urged everyone to avoid the area while officers responded to the incident.

As of now, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and the National Guard has not responded to requests for comment, as per CNN.

Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal?

A 29-year-old Afghan national named Rahmanullah Lakanwal had come to the US during US'2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, according to law enforcement sources as reported by The New York Post. Cited as a 'crazed gunman', he is suspected of shooting two National Guardsmen near the White House on Wednesday. He was arrested and taken into custody minutes after the incident. He allegedly ambushed two National Guard members near the Farragut West Metro Station in Northwest DC around 2:15 pm local time, according to law enforcement officials. He reportedly shot a female guard in the chest and head, and another guard was also critically injured. The suspect was shot multiple times by another guard and is currently hospitalised, according to reports.

US President Donald Trump calls the shooter ‘Animal’

Following the incident, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, "The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price." "God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!" the post added.



(With inputs from ANI)