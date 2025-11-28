White House Shooting: Trump confirms death of one of National Guard members, takes THIS BIG step after attack; orders....

Trump described Beckstrom as a "young, magnificent person" and praised her service, saying she was "outstanding in every way". He also announced that the suspect, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, will face severe consequences for his actions.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, who was shot near the White House on Wednesday. Beckstrom, 20, was a highly respected member of the West Virginia National Guard, having started her service in June 2023. The second victim is in critical condition, he added.

"Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we’re talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person. She’s just passed away. She’s no longer with us," Trump said in his first live comments since the attack. The second victim, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, remains in critical condition and is "still fighting for his life", he added.



Trump orders review of Green Card issued to citizens of 19 countries

Meanwhile, the shooting has sparked a political debate, with Trump criticising the Biden administration's immigration policies and vowing to review asylum cases approved during his predecessor's term. According to Reuters, Trump ordered a widespread review of asylum cases and Green Cards issued to citizens of 19 countries, Department of Homeland Security officials said on Thursday. The move comes after US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the immediate and indefinite suspension of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals. A reexamination of green cards for citizens from 19 countries deemed "of concern", including Afghanistan, Burundi, Laos, Togo, Venezuela, Sierra Leone, and Turkmenistan.

The Trump administration is also reviewing around 233,000 refugees who entered the US between January 2021 and February 2025. In a significant policy shift, Trump has set a record-low refugee admissions cap of 7,500 for fiscal 2026, prioritising white South Africans of Afrikaner ethnicity. The administration's aggressive immigration agenda has raised concerns about the impact on vulnerable populations and the country's commitment to humanitarian values.

