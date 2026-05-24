White House Shooting: Suspect dead, Trump ‘not impacted’, lockdown lifted; Video surfaces

Nearly 30 gunshots were heard near the White House complex at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to law enforcement sources cited by CBS News.

The suspect behind the latest firing outside the White House on Saturday evening was killed, a Secret Service spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. Secret Service officers returned fire, shooting the suspect, who was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A bystander was also wounded during the incident, but no Secret Service agents were injured.

President Trump was at the White House during the incident, "but was not impacted," the Secret Service spokesperson said. Nearly 30 gunshots were heard near the White House complex at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to law enforcement sources cited by CBS News.

White House Shooting: What happened

According to the report, the suspect allegedly opened fire at a security booth outside the White House where US Secret Service officers were stationed. Secret Service personnel returned fire, killing the suspect, while a bystander was also reportedly wounded. Mr Trump was at the White House when the incident occurred. The president and his team have been busy this weekend working to negotiate a peace deal to end the war with Iran.

FBI Washington Field Office stated in a post on X, "The FBI Washington Field Office has responded to reports of shots fired near the White House in support of our U.S. Secret Service partners."



Despite heightened security measures following the incident, the temporary lockdown at the White House was later lifted.

White House Shooting: Who was the suspect?

According to a CBS report, the suspect was previously known to the Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service, and he may have had mental health issues. So far, no more details have been disclosed at the moment, while the investigation continues.

The Secret Service said it was investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, located close to the White House grounds."We are aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available," the agency said in a statement posted on X.

The latest shooting comes nearly a month after a gunman breached the security checkpoint outside the Washington, D.C., hotel ballroom where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was taking place.