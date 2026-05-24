FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Massive blow for RCB as star opener ruled out before IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 vs Gujarat Titans

Massive blow for RCB as star opener ruled out before IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 vs GT

Orry to do cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant breaks silence

Orry to do cameo in Love & War? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant breaks silence

CJP News: Sonam Wangchuk Calls Himself ‘Honorary Cockroach’, Urges Govt To Hear Youth Voices

CJP News: Sonam Wangchuk Calls Himself ‘Honorary Cockroach’, Urges Govt To Hear Youth Voices

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

HomeWorld

WORLD

White House Shooting: Suspect dead, Trump ‘not impacted’, lockdown lifted; Video surfaces

Nearly 30 gunshots were heard near the White House complex at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to law enforcement sources cited by CBS News.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 24, 2026, 07:07 AM IST

White House Shooting: Suspect dead, Trump ‘not impacted’, lockdown lifted; Video surfaces
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The suspect behind the latest firing outside the White House on Saturday evening was killed, a Secret Service spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. Secret Service officers returned fire, shooting the suspect, who was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A bystander was also wounded during the incident, but no Secret Service agents were injured. 

President Trump was at the White House during the incident, "but was not impacted," the Secret Service spokesperson said. Nearly 30 gunshots were heard near the White House complex at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to law enforcement sources cited by CBS News. 

White House Shooting: What happened

According to the report, the suspect allegedly opened fire at a security booth outside the White House where US Secret Service officers were stationed. Secret Service personnel returned fire, killing the suspect, while a bystander was also reportedly wounded. Mr Trump was at the White House when the incident occurred. The president and his team have been busy this weekend working to negotiate a peace deal to end the war with Iran. 

FBI Washington Field Office stated in a post on X, "The FBI Washington Field Office has responded to reports of shots fired near the White House in support of our U.S. Secret Service partners."


Despite heightened security measures following the incident, the temporary lockdown at the White House was later lifted. 

White House Shooting: Who was the suspect?

According to a CBS report, the suspect was previously known to the Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service, and he may have had mental health issues. So far, no more details have been disclosed at the moment, while the investigation continues. 

The Secret Service said it was investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, located close to the White House grounds."We are aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available," the agency said in a statement posted on X.

The latest shooting comes nearly a month after a gunman breached the security checkpoint outside the Washington, D.C., hotel ballroom where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was taking place.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
White House Shooting: Who was Nasire Best? 21-year-old suspect shot by Secret Service, had history of mental illness
White House Shooting: Who was Nasire Best? 21-year-old suspect died after gunfig
US-Iran deal close to finalisation? Donald Trump signals breakthrough amid Hormuz crisis
US-Iran deal close to finalisation? Donald Trump signals breakthrough
White House Shooting: Suspect dead, Trump ‘not impacted’, lockdown lifted; Video surfaces
White House Shooting: Suspect dead, Trump ‘not impacted’, lockdown lifted
Gold, silver prices today, May 24, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, May 24, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay assures action after 10-year-old girl sexually assaulted and murdered in Coimbatore
TN: Vijay assures action after 10-year-old girl sexually assaulted, killed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement