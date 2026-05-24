White House Shooting: Suspect claimed to be 'real' Osama Bin Laden, threatened Donald Trump online

A 21-year-old man, identified as Nasire Best, was shot dead by Secret Service after opening fire near the White House while US President Donald Trump was inside.

A shooting incident outside the White House in Washington, D.C. on Saturday ended with the suspect being killed by security personnel after he allegedly opened fire near a checkpoint while US President Donald Trump was inside the building.

Authorities identified the attacker in reports as 21-year-old Nasire Best, who was fatally shot after engaging with Secret Service officers near the complex.

Suspect had prior contact with authorities

According to law enforcement records cited in media reports, Best had previously drawn attention from security agencies due to repeated visits around the White House perimeter. He was reportedly known to Secret Service officials for attempting to access restricted areas and questioning officers about entry points.

Investigators also reviewed his online activity and found disturbing posts, including claims where he referred to himself as “the real Osama bin Laden” and expressed hostility toward Trump. He also allegedly posted messages indicating violent intent.

Mental health concerns and earlier incidents

Court documents indicate that Best had a history of erratic behaviour. In one incident in June 2025, he was reportedly detained after blocking vehicle movement near White House security zones and later placed under involuntary mental health commitment.

He was again found in a restricted area a month later despite warnings from officers. Following these incidents, a court order barred him from approaching the White House complex. Officials described him as emotionally unstable, although he had not been previously recorded carrying weapons or engaging in physical violence.

Shooting near security checkpoint

The incident occurred shortly after 6 pm near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Reports suggest the suspect was seen pacing before approaching a security checkpoint and firing multiple rounds from a revolver.

Secret Service agents immediately returned fire, neutralising the threat. At least one bystander was seriously injured during the exchange. No Secret Service personnel were hurt.

The White House was placed under temporary lockdown, and journalists inside the complex were moved to secure areas as gunfire was heard nearby. The FBI and Metropolitan Police have joined the investigation.

Trump reacts, praises security response

President Trump later confirmed the incident and thanked security agencies for their rapid action. He said the suspect had a troubling past and noted the importance of strengthening protection around federal sites.

Officials continue to investigate the motive behind the attack and examine the suspect’s digital footprint as part of the ongoing probe.