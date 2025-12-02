White House releases Donald Trump's MRI scan results amid pressure from Democrats; says 'US President remains in...'

Amid speculation about the US President's health. White House has released the results of Donald Trump's MRI scan, which the Republican leader underwent in October.

US President Donald Trump had been facing mounting pressure to release his medical test results after Democrats, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, raised concerns about his mental sharpness and overall health. The scrutiny intensified following reports of Trump's noticeable swelling in his ankles and bruising on his right hand. In response, the White House has recently released Trump's MRI scan results, stating he was in "excellent overall health".



White House gives Trump's health update

Trump's physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, noted that the president's cardiovascular imaging was "perfectly normal" and his abdominal imaging showed no issues.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, on Monday, reading a summary provided to her from the physician to the President, said, "This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health."Speaking at the press conference, Leavitt said that the purpose of the MRI scan was "preventative to identify any issues early." Reading the summary, she confirmed that President Trump's "cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal," and there was "no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels."



"The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns." She further stated. Trump had undergone the evaluation of his cardiovascular and abdominal systems in October.



The White House released the results of President Donald Trump's October MRI after he appeared unable to specify to reporters aboard Air Force One which part of his body had been scanned, as reported by Politico"It was just an MRI," Trump told reporters. "What part of the body? It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it."



(Wth inputs from ANI)