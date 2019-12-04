White House rejects impeachment report, says no evidence of wrongdoing against Trump

The White House has dismissed the impeachment report issued by the US House Intelligence Committee saying that the investigation failed to find any evidence of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump.

The Intelligence Committee, dominated by the House Democrats, has levelled allegations of sweeping abuse of power by Trump. The 300-page report said that the President used US military aid and the prospect of a White House visit to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to undertake investigations that would benefit Trump politically.

Trump has denied allegations of wrongdoing and calls the impeachment inquiry a hoax.

The report released Tuesday said the evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction was "overwhelming."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, described Trump as a “president who believes that he is beyond indictment, beyond impeachment, beyond any form of accountability and indeed above the law.”

The White House has dismissed the impeachment report, saying it "failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing."

"At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

"This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations," Grisham said, adding that Chairman Schiff's report reads like the "ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing."