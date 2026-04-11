White House rejects claim of releasing Iran’s frozen funds amid high-stakes ceasefire talks in Pakistan

The White House has dismissed claims suggesting that the United States has approved the 'release of Iranian capital' previously 'blocked by Qatari and various international financial institutions'. As per a report by Reuters, a senior Iranian source said on Saturday that the US had agreed to release Iranian frozen assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks. The report further stated that the Iranian source welcomed the purported US move as a sign of 'seriousness' in reaching a deal with Washington in talks in Islamabad.

The White House has dismissed claims suggesting that the United States has approved the 'release of Iranian capital' previously 'blocked by Qatari and various international financial institutions'. As per a report by Reuters, a senior Iranian source said on Saturday that the US had agreed to release Iranian frozen assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks. The report further stated that the Iranian source welcomed the purported US move as a sign of 'seriousness' in reaching a deal with Washington in talks in Islamabad.

''The unfreezing of the assets was directly linked to ensuring ⁠safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz,'' Reuters reported, quoting the Iranian source. However, the source didn't reveal the exact value of the assets which the US had agreed to unfreeze.

In 2018, the US originally froze USD 6 billion, which was slated for unfreezing in 2023 under the terms of a US-Iranian prisoner exchange. However, the Joe Biden administration moved to refreeze them, following the October 7 attacks on Israel carried out by the Iranian ally, Palestinian militant group Hamas.

At that time, US officials also said that Iran would not be able to access the money for the foreseeable future and maintained that Washington has the authority to completely 'freeze the account'. For those unversed, these assets were generated from Iranian petroleum exports to South Korea but were stalled in South Korean financial institutions after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear pact and reinstated sanctions during his first term in the White House.

US officials had also clarified earlier that the expenditure was 'restricted to humanitarian use only'. The established framework required the capital to be distributed solely to verified suppliers for the procurement of 'food, medicine, medical equipment, and agricultural goods' destined for Iran.

(With ANI inputs)