FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Iran Talks: Will Donald Trump lift sanctions he imposed on Tehran decade ago, release $6billion frozen in banks?

Viral video: Ranveer Singh wins hearts as he meets wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti, fans say 'Dhurandhar in real life also'

White House rejects claim of releasing Iran’s frozen funds amid high-stakes ceasefire talks in Pakistan

Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha dismisses reports of being paid Rs 1 crore for Ranveer Singh film: 'Jitna paisa mila, sab khatam ho gaya'

Daryl Mitchell objects to Usman Tariq’s repeated pause in PSL 2026, umpire intervenes

Vijay Varma recalls sitting idle without work for many years after going to Cannes, reveals this film changed his career: 'The door suddenly opened for me'

US-Iran peace talks: Why JD Vance was picked to lead high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad?

US-Iran Peace Talks: Why are negotiations being held at Tehran’s 10-point plan? Why was Donald Trump's 15-point plan consigned to backburner?

Pooja Hegde calls Jana Nayagan leak 'disheartening', requests fans to celebrate Vijay's final film on big screen: 'Watch it the right way'

Will Strait of Hormuz fully reopen after peace talks in Pakistan? Iran reportedly struggles to find its sea mines

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Ranveer Singh wins hearts as he meets wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti, fans say 'Dhurandhar in real life also'

Ranveer Singh wins hearts as he meets wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti

White House rejects claim of releasing Iran’s frozen funds amid high-stakes ceasefire talks in Pakistan

White House rejects claim of releasing Iran’s frozen funds amid talks in Pakista

Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha dismisses reports of being paid Rs 1 crore for Ranveer Singh film: 'Jitna paisa mila, sab khatam ho gaya'

Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha dismisses reports of being paid Rs 1 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather

Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, over 10000 military officials and para rangers deployed, roads closed, Pakistan braces up for high-stake US-Iran talks

Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, 10000 military officials deployed

HomeWorld

WORLD

White House rejects claim of releasing Iran’s frozen funds amid high-stakes ceasefire talks in Pakistan

The White House has dismissed claims suggesting that the United States has approved the 'release of Iranian capital' previously 'blocked by Qatari and various international financial institutions'. As per a report by Reuters, a senior Iranian source said on Saturday that the US had agreed to release Iranian frozen assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks. The report further stated that the Iranian source welcomed the purported US move as a sign of 'seriousness' in reaching a deal with Washington in talks in Islamabad.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

White House rejects claim of releasing Iran’s frozen funds amid high-stakes ceasefire talks in Pakistan
The US-Iran peace talks will be held in Pakistan's capital city on Saturday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The White House has dismissed claims suggesting that the United States has approved the 'release of Iranian capital' previously 'blocked by Qatari and various international financial institutions'. As per a report by Reuters, a senior Iranian source said on Saturday that the US had agreed to release Iranian frozen assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks. The report further stated that the Iranian source welcomed the purported US move as a sign of 'seriousness' in reaching a deal with Washington in talks in Islamabad.

''The unfreezing of the assets was directly linked to ensuring ⁠safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz,'' Reuters reported, quoting the Iranian source. However, the source didn't reveal the exact value of the assets which the US had agreed to unfreeze.

In 2018, the US originally froze USD 6 billion, which was slated for unfreezing in 2023 under the terms of a US-Iranian prisoner exchange. However, the Joe Biden administration moved to refreeze them, following the October 7 attacks on Israel carried out by the Iranian ally, Palestinian militant group Hamas.

At that time, US officials also said that Iran would not be able to access the money for the foreseeable future and maintained that Washington has the authority to completely 'freeze the account'. For those unversed, these assets were generated from Iranian petroleum exports to South Korea but were stalled in South Korean financial institutions after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear pact and reinstated sanctions during his first term in the White House.

US officials had also clarified earlier that the expenditure was 'restricted to humanitarian use only'. The established framework required the capital to be distributed solely to verified suppliers for the procurement of 'food, medicine, medical equipment, and agricultural goods' destined for Iran.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran Talks: Will Donald Trump lift sanctions he imposed on Tehran decade ago, release $6billion frozen in banks?
Real issues driving US-Iran Talks? Billions of dollars in banks, sanctions?
Viral video: Ranveer Singh wins hearts as he meets wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti, fans say 'Dhurandhar in real life also'
Ranveer Singh wins hearts as he meets wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti
White House rejects claim of releasing Iran’s frozen funds amid high-stakes ceasefire talks in Pakistan
White House rejects claim of releasing Iran’s frozen funds amid talks in Pakista
Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha dismisses reports of being paid Rs 1 crore for Ranveer Singh film: 'Jitna paisa mila, sab khatam ho gaya'
Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha dismisses reports of being paid Rs 1 crore
Daryl Mitchell objects to Usman Tariq’s repeated pause in PSL 2026, umpire intervenes
Daryl Mitchell objects to Usman Tariq’s repeated pause in PSL 2026, umpire inter
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, over 10000 military officials and para rangers deployed, roads closed, Pakistan braces up for high-stake US-Iran talks
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, 10000 military officials deployed
OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Thaai Kizhavi; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main; latest film to watch out
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on getting major backlash on her 'feminism f**ked our society' remark; says 'totally against extremism'
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on getting major backlash on her 'feminism' remarks
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement