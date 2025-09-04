Add DNA as a Preferred Source
White House pushing PM Modi closer to Russia and China: Former Trump advisor John Bolton cautions US President

His remarks come at a time when New Delhi is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports, which was supplemented by an additional 25 percent due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil.

ANI

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 03:39 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

White House pushing PM Modi closer to Russia and China: Former Trump advisor John Bolton cautions US President
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Former US National Security Advisor, John Bolton, on Thursday (local time), lambasted US President Donald Trump for pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi closer to Russia and China in the backdrop of 50% tariffs imposed on India, ruining decades of hard work by the previous US administration.

Former Trump advisor John Bolton cautions the US President on ties with India

In a post on X, Bolton stated, "The White House has set US-India relations back decades, pushing Modi closer to Russia and China. Beijing has cast itself as an alternative to the US and Donald Trump." He slammed Trump's tariff policy, asserting that it has "shredded" decades of Western efforts to align India away from its Cold War ties with the then Soviet Union (Russia) and address the growing threat from China.

In a series of posts on X on Monday (local time), Bolton accused Trump of jeopardising strategic gains with his economic approach, while also suggesting that the policy has handed Chinese President Xi Jinping an opportunity to reshape the geopolitical landscape in the East.

"The West has spent decades trying to wean India away from its Cold War attachment to the Soviet Union/ Russia, and cautioning India on the threat posed by China. Donald Trump has shredded decades of efforts with his disastrous tariff policy," Bolton stated in one of his posts.

"Donald Trump's unwillingness to consider diplomatic moves in a larger strategic context has given Xi Jinping an opportunity to reset the East," another post read.

Who is former Trump advisor John Bolton?

John Bolton is a former American government official who served as national security adviser (2018-19) to Donald Trump in his first stint as US President. He later resigned from his position over differences with Trump on the administration's foreign policy at that time.

His remarks come at a time when New Delhi is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports, which was supplemented by an additional 25 percent due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India, China, and Russia at the SCO Summit

The comments also followed the conclusion of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit in Tianjin, China, during which Prime Minister Modi held bilateral engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping, during their bilateral meeting, recognised the role of India and China's economies in stabilising global trade, according to a Ministry of External Affairs statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, during his engagement with Putin, PM Modi emphasised the strong relationship between India and Russia, stating that both nations have always stood shoulder to shoulder, even in the most challenging situations.

The Prime Minister affirmed that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. Putin also noted that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the India-Russia 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'.

