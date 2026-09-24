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White House Press Ban: US Judge rules against Donald Trump, orders press credentials restored

US judge Timothy Kelly orders Trump administration to restore White House access for CNN, MS NOW and Politico, ruling ban likely unconstitutional and a violation of the First Amendment.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 01:10 PM IST

White House Press Ban: US Judge rules against Donald Trump, orders press credentials restored
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A US federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump's administration to restore White House access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, ruling that the ban on the three news organisations was likely unconstitutional.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly issued the order on Thursday in a lawsuit brought by the three media organisations after the White House revoked their access.

Why Trump banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico

Trump announced the ban on September 18, accusing the organisations of publishing what he described as "FICTION and LIES" about his administration.

Their journalists were subsequently denied entry to the White House and their press credentials were deactivated.

The three organisations then sued Trump and senior White House officials in federal court, saying the administration had punished them because of their reporting. The Trump administration later justified the move in court and said the outlets violated standards of professionalism and decorum and published sensitive or classified information.

The US Justice Department also invoked national security concerns and said that access to the White House was a privilege rather than a constitutional right.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico ridiculed the reasoning and said the ban was retaliation over their reporting. They cited the First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech and the press, as well as Fifth Amendment due-process protections.

Judge questions White House process

During Wednesday's hearing, Judge Kelly appeared sceptical of the administration's position. He questioned whether the White House followed the required process before revoking journalists' credentials.

The judge pointed to previous cases establishing that journalists are entitled to notice and an opportunity to challenge the withdrawal of their White House access. The White House sent letters explaining its objections only after the journalists' credentials had already been revoked.

Kelly was appointed to the federal bench by Trump during his first term. In 2018, Kelly ordered the White House to restore CNN reporter Jim Acosta's press credentials after the administration revoked them.

The current case also draws on Sherrill v. Knight (1977), a landmark case which says that once press access is opened to journalists, the government cannot selectively exclude reporters based on viewpoint without appropriate procedures.

Trump-media standoff and Trump TV launch

Earlier this week, major television networks suspended coverage of the US President in solidarity with CNN after it was removed from the White House television pool. With no replacement pool, some presidential events were left without shared television coverage.

The disruption was visible during Trump's launch of a new White House helipad on Monday. With the regular pool absent, the White House livestream showed Trump speaking while helicopter noise repeatedly drowned out his remarks.

The White House also launched 'Trump TV', a 24-hour online streaming service carrying the administration's videos and speeches.

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