White House makes BIG statement, says President Donald Trump plans to meet Russian President Putin, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on...

US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week, which could be followed by a 'tripartite' meet along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss the possibilities to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The White House, as reported by AFP, says that Trump is 'open to talks' with Putin, following Moscow's formal proposal to US President for an official in-person meet. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt states, 'The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelenskyy. President Trump wants this brutal war to end.'

Donald Trump's in-person meet with Russian President

The exact date and venue of this official in-person talks is not confirmed yet. However, The White House says, the bilateral meet could take place as early as next week. US President will then follow up a second round of talks with Russian President, along with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. The meet will have no other involvement of any European powers.

This anticipated meeting of US President with Russian leader Putin would be first- in person meeting since beginning of Trump's second term in office. Trump has already held multiple meetings with President Zelenskyy, including a controversial gathering in February, where there was a heated debate between Zelenskyy and US VP JD Vance and Trump.

Trump has already shown his intent for this 'tripartite' meet to other European leaders during a phone call, including those from the UK, Germany, Finland, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Donald Trump has made a significant push to portray him as a peacemaker, and said, “I stopped five wars in the last five months actually." “And I’d like this to be the sixth, frankly,' Trump declared at a press briefing on Tuesday.