White House issues BIG statement on President Donald Trump's 'feelings' about US-India relations: 'Very strongly,..., great respect for PM Modi...'

Amid ongoing tensions between India and US over trade tariffs an India's import of Russian oil, the White House has issued a big statement over President Donald Trumps' 'positive' approach towards US-India relations and said that President feels "very strongly" about India.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 06:42 AM IST

White House issues BIG statement on President Donald Trump's 'feelings' about US-India relations: 'Very strongly,..., great respect for PM Modi...'
Amid ongoing tensions between India and US over trade tariffs an India's import of Russian oil, the White House has issued a big statement over President Donald Trumps' 'positive' approach towards US-India relations and said that President feels "very strongly" about India.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The President is positive and feels very strongly about the India-US relationship. A few weeks ago, he spoke to the Prime Minister directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian-American officials here at the White House."

She added that the US has "a great Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor," and confirmed that Trump's trade team is engaged in "very serious discussions" with New Delhi. "I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi and they speak pretty frequently," she added.

Donald Trump's claim on India' russian oil export

Earlier, Trump claimed that India had significantly reduced its purchase of Russian oil, calling New Delhi "very good" on the issue during his recent five-day Asia tour. Donald Trump has mad ebig claims that PM Modi has assured him that India will significantly reduce import of Russian oil, as Russia faces sanctions over ongoing war with Ukraine.

India's response to Donald Trump

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a response to Trump's claims, stating that India's decisions are based on national interests and consumer welfare. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective."

He added that India's energy policy focuses on ensuring stable prices and secured supplies through diversified sourcing. "Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing," Jaiswal said.

(With ANI Inputs)

