White House issues BIG statement after Trump's Nobel Peace Prize snub: 'Proved they place...'

The White House on Friday criticised the Norwegian Nobel Committee's decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement that the awarding committee placed "politics over peace." Trump had repeatedly voiced his desire to get the coveted award and said he deserved it for "stopping" several wars and conflicts around the world. The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 has gone to Machado, a democracy activist hailed by the committee as a "key, unifying figure" against a "brutal" Venezuelan state.

What did White House say on Trump snub?

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Cheung said: "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace." The US official added: "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will." Trump has time and again said he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering a number of peace pacts since returning to power this January.

What did Trump want the Nobel Prize for?

Trump claims he has resolved several conflicts around the world, including between India and Pakistan -- which New Delhi has refuted. However, Pakistan parroted Trump's mediation claims and gave him a nomination for the peace prize. Other countries that have backed Trump for Nobel include Israel, Russia, Rwanda, Gabon, Azerbaijan, and Cambodia. But a day before the award announcement, Trump downplayed his chances of winning the prize. "They’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that (the award). I did it because I saved a lot of lives," he said.