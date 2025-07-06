White House insider's SHOCKING claim on US President Donald Trump's letters to 12 countries, says, 'All fake...'

As United States President Donald Trump's self-imposed deadline to finalise trade deals with partners before reciprocal tariffs come into effect is approaching, a source inside the White House has made a "bombshell" claim, Hindustan Times reports.

According to the report, the source is familiar with the trade talks. In a conversation with Politico, the person stated that the tariff threats and the talks surrounding it are “all fake”. On the condition of anonymity, the insider went on to reveal, "There’s no deadline. It’s a self-imposed landmark in this theatrical show, and that’s where we are."

The person further claimed that Donald Trump realised that the "most interesting part of his presidency is the tariff conversation", adding that he would not "let it go that easily". The claims come as the US President, on Friday, stated that he had signed letters addressed to 12 countries, detailing them on their tariff rates.

In what Trump described as "take it or leave it" offers, he announced that the letters would be dispatched on Monday, i.e., July 7. However, he did not mention the name of the countries, adding it would be revealed on Monday itself.

“Different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs," Reuters quoted Trump as saying.

India among 12 countries?

According to the report by Hindustan Times, India is likely among the 12 countries who will be receiving Donald Trump's letters, officials said. Earlier, both India and the US were engaged in trade talks, seeking to seal a deal that could be in the interest of both the nations.

However, the talks yielded no results. “It may not be surprising if India figures in the list because outcomes of the bilateral trade negotiations since March this year until middle of current week were not as per Trump’s expectations," a person familiar with the matter said, as quoted by HT.