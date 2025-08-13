Twitter
World

WORLD

White House finalises US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's high-stake meeting location, it is to be held in...

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet on August 15 (Friday). What is the venue location of this high-stake meeting?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet on August 15 (Friday) in the US state of Alaska. The US officials have now finalized the venue for this high-stake meeting of two powerful world leaders. The meeting is to be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. This will be Russian President's first meeting with US president in more than four years. Ukrainian President Zelensky is also expected to participate in this meeting. 

Why was military base chosen as the venues?

Alaska was locked down as the location for this high-stake  meeting after weeks of discussions. Due to Alaska's peak tourism season, US officials were on a search for a more suitable location amid security concerns. Earlier, the venue option were Juneau, Fairbanks, and Anchorage. As per reports, Some prominent Alaskans even reached out to Trump allies to offer their private homes as possible venues. 

Initially, US-Russia summits was to be held in neutral European cities like Geneva or Vienna. However, the International Criminal Court ordered warrant against Russian President Putin amid Ukraine-Russia war. Then, Putin suggested United Arab Emirates, however Trump advisors were against this venue to avoid another Trump visit to Middle east in May. Finally two venues were fixed, Hungary and United States. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has close ties with both leaders. 

However, Russia agreed to a US location, specifically, Alaska, a former Russian territory.  Russian presidential assistant Yuri Ushakov said, 'It seems quite logical for our delegation simply to fly over the Bering Strait and for such an important and anticipated summit of the leaders of the two countries to be held in Alaska.'

About Trump-Putin meet

The White House has said that the upcoming Friday’s meeting as a “listening session.” Trump reportedly wants to meet Putin face-to-face after having spoken to him five times this year by phone. Donald Trump is making efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to end.

 
