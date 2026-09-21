White House drops CNN from TV pool ahead of Trump’s UN trip after ‘fake news’ attack

CNN’s scheduled role in covering Donald Trump’s UN trip has been scrapped, with the White House removing the network from its television pool. Know more about the matter.

The White House has dropped CNN from its TV pool ahead of President Donald Trump's United Nations trip. CNN was scheduled to serve as one of the television networks covering Trump during his visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

CNN's removal from the pool came after a tussle between Trump and some major media organisations in the US, whom the President termed 'fake news'. The POTUS had earlier denied access to CNN, MS Now and Politico to the White House complex.

On Sunday, a 'Daily Guidance and Press Schedule' was issued by the White House Office of Communications, which did not mention the television network for Monday's pool.

Trump’s ‘fake news’ attack on CNN, MS Now, Politico

Earlier on Friday, President Trump announced a ban on these three media outlets from the White House, describing them as 'fake news'. In a post on his social media accounts, Trump wrote, ''I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!''

In the same post, he also warned other media organisations and added, ''Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J TRUMP.''

What is White House TV pool?

The White House TV pool is a rotational arrangement among major television networks, where they are assigned to the pool. The network covers the President's movements and events and provides video coverage to other members of the White House press corps.

CNN was earlier scheduled to take its turn in the rotational process for Trump's trip to New York for the UNGA.