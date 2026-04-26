FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Casting director Shanoo Sharma ties the knot with mystery man in intimate ceremony; Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, others extend wishes

Delhi-Zurich-bound Swiss flight carrying 228 passengers cancels takeoff after engine failure, 6 injured

White House Dinner Shooting: PM Modi condemns violence after armed attack, says 'violence has no place in a democracy'

Rihanna attempts Bharatanatyam mudras in viral video, netizens say 'Tamil culture FTW' - Watch

Pat Cummins calls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his 'new favourite player' after RR star's blazing 36-ball century in IPL 2026 vs SRH

White House Dinner Shooting: Donald Trump reveals details of armed attack, says suspect fired on Secret Service Agent

West Bengal Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee leaves rally midway in Bhabanipur as TMC and BJP supporters clash ahead of polls

Who is Cole Tomas Allen? 31-year-old identified as suspect in shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner

Iran-US talks collapse as Abbas Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting US officials

Donald Trump targeted at White House shooting? Suspect identified, first PIC emerges

  • LATEST
Casting director Shanoo Sharma ties the knot with mystery man in intimate ceremony; Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, others extend wishes

Casting director Shanoo Sharma ties the knot with mystery man

White House Dinner Shooting: PM Modi condemns violence after armed attack, says 'violence has no place in a democracy'

White House Dinner Shooting: PM Modi condemns violence after armed attack

Iran-US talks collapse as Abbas Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting US officials

Iran-US talks collapse as Abbas Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy

HomeWorld

WORLD

White House Dinner Shooting: PM Modi condemns violence after armed attack, says 'violence has no place in a democracy'

Narendra Modi expressed concern over a Washington shooting incident involving Donald Trump, noting leaders were safe.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

White House Dinner Shooting: PM Modi condemns violence after armed attack, says 'violence has no place in a democracy'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted strongly to the shooting incident that disrupted a high-profile event in Washington, expressing relief that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were “safe and unharmed.” He also extended wishes for their continued safety and emphasised a firm stance against violence in democratic societies.

Modi underlined that “violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned,” highlighting the seriousness of the security breach that unfolded during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner event.

Security Breach During Washington Event

The incident took place as senior US officials gathered for the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. The event was abruptly interrupted after reports of gunfire, leading to an immediate evacuation of top officials, including Trump and other members of his administration.

Authorities later confirmed that a suspect had been taken into custody, bringing the situation under control. While early reports suggested confusion at the scene, law enforcement officials quickly moved to secure the area and prevent further escalation.

Suspect Identified and Charges Filed

The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, according to law enforcement sources cited by the Associated Press. Officials stated that the suspect was armed with multiple weapons at the time of the incident, raising serious concerns about the nature of the attack.

The FBI confirmed that the suspect is now in custody, with its Washington field office leading the investigation. Authorities are examining ballistic evidence and reviewing witness accounts to establish the full sequence of events.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said preliminary charges have already been filed. She stated that the suspect faces two initial counts related to firearm use and assault on an officer with a dangerous weapon. She added, “additional charges are likely” as investigators continue gathering evidence in what she described as a “very fluid situation.”

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Action

Officials confirmed that the suspect is expected to appear in federal court for arraignment as early as Monday. Law enforcement agencies are continuing to assess whether the attack was isolated or part of a broader intent, while also reviewing security protocols at the venue.

The incident has intensified discussions around the safety of high-profile political events in the United States, especially those involving senior government leaders and international attention.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Casting director Shanoo Sharma ties the knot with mystery man in intimate ceremony; Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, others extend wishes
Casting director Shanoo Sharma ties the knot with mystery man
Delhi-Zurich-bound Swiss flight carrying 228 passengers cancels takeoff after engine failure, 6 injured
Delhi-Zurich bound Swiss flight cancels takeoff after engine failure, 6 injured
White House Dinner Shooting: PM Modi condemns violence after armed attack, says 'violence has no place in a democracy'
White House Dinner Shooting: PM Modi condemns violence after armed attack
Rihanna attempts Bharatanatyam mudras in viral video, netizens say 'Tamil culture FTW' - Watch
Rihanna attempts Bharatanatyam mudras in viral video - Watch
Pat Cummins calls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his 'new favourite player' after RR star's blazing 36-ball century in IPL 2026 vs SRH
Pat Cummins calls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his 'new favourite player'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement