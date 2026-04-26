White House Dinner Shooting: PM Modi condemns violence after armed attack, says 'violence has no place in a democracy'

Narendra Modi expressed concern over a Washington shooting incident involving Donald Trump, noting leaders were safe.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted strongly to the shooting incident that disrupted a high-profile event in Washington, expressing relief that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were “safe and unharmed.” He also extended wishes for their continued safety and emphasised a firm stance against violence in democratic societies.

Modi underlined that “violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned,” highlighting the seriousness of the security breach that unfolded during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner event.

Security Breach During Washington Event

The incident took place as senior US officials gathered for the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. The event was abruptly interrupted after reports of gunfire, leading to an immediate evacuation of top officials, including Trump and other members of his administration.

Authorities later confirmed that a suspect had been taken into custody, bringing the situation under control. While early reports suggested confusion at the scene, law enforcement officials quickly moved to secure the area and prevent further escalation.

Suspect Identified and Charges Filed

The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, according to law enforcement sources cited by the Associated Press. Officials stated that the suspect was armed with multiple weapons at the time of the incident, raising serious concerns about the nature of the attack.

The FBI confirmed that the suspect is now in custody, with its Washington field office leading the investigation. Authorities are examining ballistic evidence and reviewing witness accounts to establish the full sequence of events.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said preliminary charges have already been filed. She stated that the suspect faces two initial counts related to firearm use and assault on an officer with a dangerous weapon. She added, “additional charges are likely” as investigators continue gathering evidence in what she described as a “very fluid situation.”

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Action

Officials confirmed that the suspect is expected to appear in federal court for arraignment as early as Monday. Law enforcement agencies are continuing to assess whether the attack was isolated or part of a broader intent, while also reviewing security protocols at the venue.

The incident has intensified discussions around the safety of high-profile political events in the United States, especially those involving senior government leaders and international attention.