White House Dinner Shooting: Donald Trump reveals details of armed attack, says suspect fired on Secret Service Agent

Donald Trump said a heavily armed suspect attacked a Secret Service checkpoint at a Washington dinner, injuring an officer protected by a vest.

A major security incident unfolded during a high-profile dinner in Washington, D.C., after a suspected attacker attempted to breach a security checkpoint and opened fire on a Secret Service agent. The event, attended by Donald Trump along with senior officials, was abruptly halted as security teams moved in to secure the area.

Armed Intruder Confronts Security Personnel

Describing the incident, Trump said the suspect arrived “heavily armed” and tried to force his way through a checkpoint before being stopped by Secret Service officers. He praised their response, saying, “A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service.”

He confirmed that one officer was shot during the confrontation but credited the protective gear for saving his life. “One officer was shot, but he is in great shape the vest did the job,” he said, adding that the agent remained in “high spirits.”

Suspect Identified and Probe Continues

Authorities identified the accused as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California. Officials confirmed he was taken into custody at the scene shortly after the incident began. Trump later said, “They think he was a lone wolf actor and I think that too,” while noting that investigators were still working to determine the motive.

He also said, “I guess,” when asked whether he believed he was the intended target, adding that authorities were continuing their investigation into the attack.

Evacuation and Event Disruption

Senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were evacuated as security protocols were activated. Trump described how he and the First Lady were moved quickly, saying they were “very quickly rushed off the stage” as the situation unfolded.

He later confirmed that the attacker had been “apprehended,” a statement he had already posted shortly after the incident on social media.

Investigation and Security Concerns

The FBI is leading the investigation, reviewing ballistic evidence and conducting interviews as part of the ongoing probe. Acting officials said charges would be filed once initial procedures are complete.

Calling the suspect a “sick person,” Trump urged restraint and emphasised the need for peaceful resolution of political differences. He also raised concerns about venue safety, stating it was “not a particularly secure building” and highlighting the need for stronger security at major events.

Officials continue to examine whether the suspect acted alone and are working to establish the full motive behind the attack.