White House controlling scope of Brett Kavanaugh investigation

The probe conducted by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) into sexual assault allegations against United States Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh is being controlled by the White House.

CNN quoting the sources reported that the White House is influencing the scope of the investigation.

It was also revealed that FBI will be working on directions from the White House and not the Senate for the probe. It also came to light that the drinking history of the judge is not under scrutiny.

This comes following White House counselor Kellyanne Conway opened up about being sexually assaulted in the past and expressed empathy for other victims of sexual assault.

On September 28, United States President Donald Trump ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation into Kavanaugh over Christine Blasey Ford's sexual assault allegation.

Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California, had alleged that Kavanaugh had assaulted her during a party in the 1980s when they were both in high school. She had accused Kavanaugh of groping her and attempting to remove her clothes.

Kavanaugh, however, denied all the allegations during testimony on Saturday, saying that his reputation and that of his family has been "totally and permanently destroyed".