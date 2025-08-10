Twitter
While India working to manage 100 km/h speed, world’s second second-largest high-speed rail network has 222km/hr speed, not US, Singapore, Dubai, Japan, it is...

China has built the largest high-speed rail network in the world with a network of 45,000 KM. Spain boasts the largest high‑speed rail network in Europe and the second largest globally. However, work on building India's first bullet train is in progress.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Spain boasts the second largest high‑speed rail network globally

India is moving ahead with completing the network of its first bullet train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav stated that it will begin operations “very soon.” However, India is still behind many countries in building one of the largest high-speed rail networks in the world. China is the first country to complete a network of 45,000 KM high-speed rail network. No other country has reached even close to this length. After China, Spain has the second largest high-speed rail network in the world.

How long is Spain’s bullet train?

Spain has already built a network of 3,966 km of high-speed rail. It has even beat Japan which has the oldest high-speed rail network in the world. The other countries with the highest rail network are: Germany, UK, France, Saudi Arabia and others. Spain boasts the largest highspeed rail network in Europe and the second largest globally. Trains in Spain are able to achieve an average commercial speed of around 222 km per hour. On the flagship Madrid–Barcelona route, they reach average speeds of 248 km/h, completing the journey in approximately 2 hours 30 minutes.

International Union of Railways defines high-speed rail as public transport by rail at speeds of at least 200 km/h (124 mph). Compared to this, the Vande Bharat trains in India have an average speed of 180 km but are operated at a lesser speed.

Where does India’s Vande Bharat stands?

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said that the bullet train will reduce travel time between Mumbai to Ahmedabad from 6-7 hours to just 2 hours. With a top speed of 320 kilometers per hour, the train will be the fastest in India. The first 21-kilometer underwater tunnel between BKC and Thane was opened last month, marking a significant milestone for the bullet train project, according to a news statement issued by the Railway Ministry. According to the press release, civil works are moving quickly forward. A 310-kilometer viaduct has being constructed. Four river bridges are in the advanced stage of construction, while fifteen have already been finished. Additionally, five of the twelve stations have been finished, and three more are currently nearing completion. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
