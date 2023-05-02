Reported By: | Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Which country pays the highest salary in the world? Not USA or UK; find out where India ranks

World Highest Paid Country: May 1 marks International Labor Day, a time to reflect on the state of workers worldwide. A recent report reveals the average salary of 23 countries in the world where citizens earn less than Rs. 1 lakh. Among these countries, India is also included, where the average salary is ranked at number 29 globally. This ranking is below countries such as Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia, Colombia, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Nigeria, Egypt, and Pakistan.

However, the report also highlights the top 10 countries where people earn the highest salaries. Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, USA, Iceland, Qatar, Denmark, UAE, Netherlands, and Australia take the lead, offering the highest average monthly salaries to their citizens.

The top three countries on this list are Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Singapore, where citizens earn more than Rs. 4 lakh per month on average. Specifically, the average monthly salary in Switzerland is Rs. 4,98,567, in Luxembourg it is Rs. 4,10,156, and in Singapore, it is Rs. 4,08,030.

Following closely behind are countries like the USA, Iceland, Qatar, Denmark, UAE, Netherlands, Australia, Norway, Germany, Canada, UK, Finland, Austria, Sweden, France, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Italy, South Africa, China, Greece, Mexico, and Russia, where citizens earn varying monthly salaries.

The list of countries with their average monthly salaries are as follows:

1. Switzerland: $6,096 (Rs 4,98,567)

2. Luxembourg: $5,015 (Rs 4,10,156)

3. Singapore: $4,989 (Rs 4,08,030)

4. USA: $4,245 (Rs. 3,47,181)

5. Iceland: $4,007 (Rs 3,27,716)

6. Qatar: $3,982 (Rs 3,25,671)

7. Denmark: $3,538 (Rs 2,89,358)

8. UAE: $3,498 (Rs 2,86,087)

9. Netherlands: $3,494 (Rs 2,85,756)

10. Australia: $3,391 (Rs 2,77,332)

11. Norway: $3,289 (Rs. 2,68,990)

12. Germany: $3,054 (Rs 2,49,771)

13. Canada: $2,997 (Rs 2,45,109)

14. UK: $2,924 (Rs 2,39,139)

15. Finland: $2,860 (Rs 2,33,905)

16. Austria: $2,724 (Rs 2,22,782)

17. Sweden: $2,721 (Rs 2,22,534)

18. France: $2,542 (Rs 2,07,894)

19. Japan: $2,427 (Rs 1,98,489)

20. South Korea: $2,243 (Rs 1,83,441)

21. Saudi Arabia: $2,002 (Rs 1,63,731)

22. Spain: $1,940 (Rs. 1,58,660)

23. Italy: $1,728 (Rs 1,41,322)

24. South Africa: $1,221 (Rs 99,857)

25. China: $1,069 (Rs 87,426)

26. Greece: $914 (Rs. 74,749)

27. Mexico: $708 (Rs 57,902)

28. Russia: $645 (Rs 52,750)

29. India: $573 (Rs 46,861)

30. Turkey: $486 (Rs 39,746)

31. Brazil: $418 (Rs 34,185)

32. Argentina: $415 (Rs 33,939)

33. Indonesia: $339 (Rs 27,724)

34. Columbia: $302 (Rs. 24,698)

35. Bangladesh: $255 (Rs 20,854)

36. Venezuela: $179 (Rs 14,639)

37. Nigeria: $160 (Rs 13,085)

38. Egypt: $145 (Rs 11,858)

39. Pakistan: $145 (Rs. 11,858)

Read more: MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo dies suddenly at age 46 on eve of new series