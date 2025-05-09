As tensions remain high, the international community continues to watch closely, hoping both nuclear-armed nations step back from the brink.

In a major escalation, Pakistan launched between 300 and 400 Turkish-made drones late Thursday night, targeting Indian military installations across 36 towns and cities. These included locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab — from Srinagar to Jaisalmer and Pathankot. The attacks were confirmed by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi during a press briefing on Friday evening.

Drone sightings were also reported at the Siachen base camp and the Kutch region in Gujarat, which are nearly 1,400 km apart — highlighting the wide range of the attacks. Col Qureshi stated that 50 drones were shot down by air defence systems, and another 20 were neutralised using radio jammers.

As the world watches closely, countries have begun responding to the crisis.

Global Reactions

-The United States has urged both India and Pakistan to reduce tensions through dialogue. President Donald Trump described the current situation as “tit-for-tat” and hoped it wouldn’t escalate further. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in touch with regional partners to ease tensions.

-Israel voiced strong support for India, with Ambassador Reuven Azar stating that terrorists must not go unpunished. Israel has long stood by India in its fight against terrorism, especially threats from Pakistan.

-The United Kingdom also called for peace. PM Keir Starmer said Britain is working with both nations to encourage de-escalation. Former PM Rishi Sunak, however, supported India’s military response, saying India had the right to strike back against terrorism.

-Turkey, meanwhile, sided with Pakistan. Turkish leaders condemned India’s actions and expressed support for Pakistan’s sovereignty. Turkish President Erdogan spoke with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to show solidarity.

-China and Russia took neutral stances, urging both sides to show restraint and avoid worsening the situation. China expressed concern over India's strikes, while Russia strongly condemned terrorism and encouraged joint global efforts against it.

-The UAE, Qatar, and other Gulf countries have urged calm and called for dialogue. They stressed the importance of peaceful resolution to avoid further destabilisation in the region.