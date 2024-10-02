'Wherever, whenever and however we choose...': Israel vows retaliation against Iran after missile attacks

Following Iran's missile attack on Israel, the IDF vowed retaliation against the country and said that it will respond 'whenever, however, and wherever it chooses'.

Soon after Iran launched a wave of missiles targeting Israel, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) vowed retaliation against the country and said that it will respond 'whenever, however, and wherever it chooses'.

Notably, the missile attack follows a warning by White House officials that 'Tehran was planning an attack on Israel'. As Iranian missiles targeted Israel, air raid sirens rang out across the country and residents were directed to stay close to bomb shelters.

In a video message posted on 'X', IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari said, “Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences".

“Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences…We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel.”



Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari regarding Iran’s large-scale… pic.twitter.com/A8pyC7eawI October 1, 2024

"We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel", he added.

Moreover, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that 'Iran made a big mistake'. "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it", he said in a video message posted on his social media handle.

Meanwhile, Iran stated the missile attack was launched on Israel in 'response to the killings of Guards commander and other leaders'.

A series of incidents that follow Iranian missile attack

The Iranian missile attacks follow the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut, launched by the IDF on September 27. Iran also mentioned the killing of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, back in July. Although Israel denied having killed the Hamas Chief, it is widely believed to be responsible.

In addition, the missile attack is also followed by Israel's ground raids into Lebanon, the biggest escalation of warfare since the war erupted between Israel and Hamas a year back which killed nearly 1,200 people and 250 were taken hostages by the terror organisation.

The fresh attack on Israel is seen as merely an escalation in a long-running shadow war between the powers. Iran has spent years backing outfits opposed to Israel.