'Where were you when...?' Hamas releases video of murdered hostage Ori Danino addressing Israeli PM

Hamas has released a video of one of the murdered hostages, Ori Danino, addressing Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas released a video of murdered hostage Ori Danino on Tuesday, i.e., September 3. Danino was one of the six hostages executed by the terrorist organisation and found in a tunnel in Rafah.

The other murdered hostages, who were abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, were identified as -- Eden Yerushalmi, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, and Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

In the video published by Hamas, Ori Danino was addressing the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Expressing the pligh of the hostages, he also stated that the living conditions were nefarious.

The video began with Danino introducing himself, revealing his native place and where he was taken hostage from.

"Our living conditions are very difficult, there is no food, no water, no electricity. There is non-stop shooting and bombing", Ori Danino said in the video.

He further questioned the Israeli PM asking him 'where he was when they (Hamas) shot him.'

"Today you are trying to kill us one after another in failed rescue attempts. Where were you when they shot me?" Danino asked.

He went on to address the Israeli citizens and urged them to 'keep doing everything until the hostages get out alive'.

"Keep doing everything until we get out of here alive. Get us out of here alive because at this pace no one will survive", Ori Danino said, and added that there was not a single day he did not think of his family.

The video then concluded with him appealing to the people of Israel not to neglect them.

"People of Israel, do not neglect us", said Danino.

Ori Danino, 25, was attending the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023 when he was taken captive by Hamas during the invasion into Southern Israel. Notably, he was referred to as a 'hero' hostage for his life-saving efforts and personal sacrifice for others on the day of the attack.

As per a report by The Jerusalem post, Danino's fiance Liel recalled that he got out of the hell but later came back to save others.

"He ran away from the party, got out of hell, came back to save more people, and was kidnapped with them. He survived more than 300 days in captivity to return full of hope and faith", the publication has quoted Liel as aying.