There are suspicions that Ruja might be hiding with help from organised crime groups or powerful families who are shielding her in exchange for money or favours. Despite the high bounty, no confirmed leads have emerged so far.

The FBI made some real efforts to track down one of the most wanted women —Ruja Ignatova, famously known as the "Cryptoqueen." Ignatova has been missing since 2017 and is among the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list. Despite her high-profile status, her disappearance remains a mystery, making the case challenging for US authorities. Ignatova, born in Bulgaria and holding German citizenship, is the founder of OneCoin Ltd, a company that claimed to be promoting a new cryptocurrency. However, investigations revealed that OneCoin was a massive financial fraud, deceiving investors around the world and reportedly stealing billions of dollars. She vanished just before criminal charges could be filed, leaving behind a trail of devastated investors.

In June last year, the FBI took a major step by increasing the reward for any information that could lead to her arrest. What was once a $250,000 bounty was raised to $5 million.

There are suspicions that Ruja might be hiding with help from organised crime groups or powerful families who are shielding her in exchange for money or favours. Despite the high bounty, no confirmed leads have emerged so far.

The FBI hopes that the huge cash reward will push someone—perhaps even from within her own circle—to come forward with information. The agency has made it clear that it is not giving up on tracking her down.

Rumours have also surfaced questioning whether Ignatova is even alive, but the FBI continues to treat the case as a search for a living fugitive. Her current location and condition remain completely unknown.

Ruja Ignatova stands accused of running one of the biggest scams in the world of cryptocurrency. The FBI wants her for her role in what it describes as a "large-scale fraud scheme."