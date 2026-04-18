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Where is Strait of Iran? See what Donald Trump says in viral social media post

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Where is Strait of Iran? See what Donald Trump says in viral social media post

The Strait of Hormuz has reopened for commercial shipping following a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 08:19 AM IST

Where is Strait of Iran? See what Donald Trump says in viral social media post
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One of the world’s most critical shipping lanes, the Strait of Hormuz, has resumed full commercial activity following a temporary period of uncertainty. The announcement was made by Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who confirmed that vessels can now pass through the channel without restriction, provided they adhere to specific navigation guidelines issued by Iranian authorities.

Conditional Access for Commercial Vessels

While declaring the waterway open, Iran emphasised that all ships must comply with the designated routes coordinated by its Ports and Maritime Organisation. This measure is intended to ensure safe and orderly transit through the narrow passage, which handles a significant share of the world’s oil shipments. The decision comes at a sensitive moment, as geopolitical tensions in the region remain high.

Ceasefire Drives Strategic Easing

The reopening is closely tied to the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. The 10-day truce, supported by international stakeholders, aims to de-escalate hostilities and create space for further diplomatic negotiations. The move to allow shipping through the strait is being viewed as a positive step toward stabilising global energy markets during this fragile period.

Diplomatic Slip Sparks Online Reactions

Despite the seriousness of the development, the announcement took an unexpected turn online. Donald Trump drew attention after mistakenly referring to the waterway as the 'Strait of Iran' in a social media post. The comment quickly went viral, prompting a humorous response from the Iranian embassy in Zimbabwe, which playfully contrasted different 'moods' with variations of the strait’s name. The exchange added a lighter moment to an otherwise tense geopolitical situation.

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High Stakes Remain Despite Lighter Moments

Beyond the online banter, the situation in the region continues to carry significant risks. Benjamin Netanyahu and Joseph Aoun have been invited for discussions at the White House, signalling ongoing diplomatic engagement. Meanwhile, warnings have been issued to Hezbollah to avoid actions that could undermine the ceasefire.

Under the current agreement, both sides have defined responsibilities to maintain stability, with room for extension if progress is achieved. While the reopening of the strait offers relief to global markets, the broader situation remains delicate and closely watched

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