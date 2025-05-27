Dhaka built its first naval base BNS Sheikh Hasina near St. Martin's Island, off the coast of Cox’s Bazaar with the help of China in 2023. Beijing wants to use the island for surveillance targeting India. China already has an intelligence facility on Coco Island, near the Strait of Malacca.

Deposed Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has raked up the issue of St Martin once again and slammed chief adviser Muhammad Yunus. In a video message posted on her Facebook page, Hasina accused the chief of the interim government of selling the island to the US for his gains. She also highlighted Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination after he had refused to cede St Martin's Island to Washington.

The former prime minister of the South Asian country wrote on the social media platform, "When America wanted St. Martin's Island, my father did not agree. He had to give his life. And that was my destiny. Because I never had the thought of selling the country to stay in power."

What is St Martin Island?

St Martin's Island is situated in the Bay of Bengal. The island is a part of Bangladesh and it is located approximately 9 km south of the Teknaf coast in Cox’s Bazaar and 8 km west of north-western Myanmar. It is positioned in such a way that it can facilitate surveillance in the Bay of Bengal which has gained strategic significance due to China’s assertive push in the Indian Ocean region.

China eyes St. Martin's Island

Dhaka built it first naval base BNS Sheikh Hasina, off the coast of Cox’s Bazaar with the help of China in 2023. Beijing wants to use the island for surveillance targeting India. China already has an intelligence facility on Myanmar’s Coco Island, near the Strait of Malacca. With this geostrategic background, St. Martin could become a threat to India as well the US, which wants to checkmate China.

Earlier too, Sheikh Hasina said publicly that a conspiracy was hatched to depose her because she did not accept the US dictates of handing over the island to Washington. Without taking a name, she alleged that a "white man offered her a hassle-free election" in January 2024, if "she allowed a foreign country to establish an air base in Bangladesh territory.” The US State Department rejected the allegations and denied any intentions to acquire an island.