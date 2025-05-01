Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman who captured by Pakistan during Balakot airstrike was retuned to India after 60 hours of being captured. However, have you ever thought where is Pakistan's pilot who flew against him. Let's find out here.

The recent Pahalgam terror attack has sparked a strong response from New Delhi, with India gearing up for a counterattack against Pakistan. As tensions escalate, the nation is drawing inspiration from past victories, particularly the Balakot air strike, a bold operation that showcased India's military prowess. At the forefront of this operation was Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman, the Indian Air Force hero who shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet with his trusty MiG-21 Bison.

Despite being captured by Pakistani forces, Abhinandan's bravery and the Indian government's diplomatic efforts led to his safe return within 60 hours. The Balakot air strike was a defining moment in India-Pakistan relations, with Pakistan reportedly living in fear of a potential direct attack from India. As India prepares for its next move, the nation reflects on the courage and strategic brilliance that defined this pivotal moment in the country's history.

Pakistan released Abhinandan Vardhaman due to fear of India

Reports suggest that Pakistan's former foreign minister, Khawaja Mohammad Asif, admitted Pakistan released Abhinandan due to fear of India. Furthermore, former speaker of the Pakistani Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, acknowledged that Pakistan feared destruction if India retaliated after capturing Abhinandan. The identity and fate of the Pakistani F-16 pilot involved in the incident have also been questioned.

Who flew F-16 during Balakot Air Strike 2019?

According to a Facebook post by London-based lawyer Khalid Umar from six years ago, the pilot of the Pakistani F-16, which crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after attacking Jammu and Kashmir, was allegedly killed by a mob who mistakenly identified him as Indian. The pilot was identified as Shahzaduddin, a pilot from the 19th Squadron of the Pakistani Air Force, according to Umar.

What happened to the Pakistani pilot?

According to Khalid Umar's post, the Pakistani pilot, Shahzaduddin, survived ejecting from the F-16 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. However, he was severely beaten by a crowd who mistakenly believed him to be Indian. Upon realising his identity, he was taken to the hospital but he could not survive and was decleared dead by the hospital.