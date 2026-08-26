FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Donald Trump makes big statement on Supreme Leader; says 'I don't think he's dead'

Trump makes big statement on Supreme Leader; says 'I don't think he's dead'

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Rahul Gandhi, hits at his 'smash the patriarchy' remark: 'Bharat Mata ki...'

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Rahul Gandhi, hits at his 'smash the patriarchy' remark

10 Influential Minds Redefining Excellence, Innovation and Success in Modern India

10 Influential Minds Redefining Excellence, Innovation and Success in Modern Ind

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Donald Trump makes big statement on Supreme Leader; says 'I don't think he's dead'

Trump says Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei alive but seriously wounded on left side after Feb 28 US-Israeli strikes that killed father Ali Khamenei. Speculation grows over health as Mojtaba missing from public view, no verifiable photo/video, skipped father's wake.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 08:00 PM IST

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Donald Trump makes big statement on Supreme Leader; says 'I don't think he's dead'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has said he believes Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive, despite growing speculation over the Iranian leader's health and whereabouts after months without a public appearance.

"I don't think he's dead. He was very seriously wounded. The left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing. He was very seriously wounded. But I don't think he's dead," Trump said in an interview with conservative radio host Glenn Beck.

Mojtaba became Iran's Supreme Leader after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28. Since then, he has remained largely out of public view, with no clearly contemporaneous public photograph, video or audio recording establishing his current condition.

Prolonged absence fuels speculation

His prolonged absence has fuelled speculation inside and outside Iran. The issue drew renewed attention after Mojtaba failed to appear at a major wake for his father last week, despite being its official host.

Several senior Iranian officials have reportedly acknowledged that they have not seen him, while IranWire reported that no cabinet minister had met him since he became Supreme Leader.

Reports have also cited unnamed Iranian officials who believe Mojtaba may have died or suffered severe brain injuries as a result of the February strikes. Those claims remain unverified. People close to the Supreme Leader have rejected the rumours, while Iranian officials have attributed his limited public presence to security concerns.

Signs he is exercising authority

There have also been indications that Mojtaba has continued to exercise authority despite his absence. His office has issued religious rulings, decrees and appointments, while President Masoud Pezeshkian has said he met with the Supreme Leader for several hours to discuss the war and Iran's economy.

Iranian media also released previously unseen footage of Mojtaba on August 24 showing him presiding over an academic session. However, the footage was undated, meaning it could not independently establish when or where it was recorded.

Trump's remarks therefore come amid conflicting accounts over the Iranian leader's condition. While Washington's president says Mojtaba survived the February strikes despite serious injuries, questions remain over why Iran has provided so little recent, independently verifiable evidence of his health and whereabouts.

The uncertainty comes as Iran continues to face military and economic pressure from Washington, with the US expanding sanctions and tensions remaining high over the Strait of Hormuz.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Donald Trump makes big statement on Supreme Leader; says 'I don't think he's dead'
Trump makes big statement on Supreme Leader; says 'I don't think he's dead'
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Rahul Gandhi, hits at his 'smash the patriarchy' remark: 'Bharat Mata ki...'
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Rahul Gandhi, hits at his 'smash the patriarchy' remark
10 Influential Minds Redefining Excellence, Innovation and Success in Modern India
10 Influential Minds Redefining Excellence, Innovation and Success in Modern Ind
Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba, says 'mere desh ko bacha lo', gets brutally trolled
Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba
Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave ‘Sarkarer 100 Din’ brings Bengal’s political voices together for key conversations
Zee 24 Ghanta's 'Sarkarer 100 Din' brings Bengal’s political voices together
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement