Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Donald Trump makes big statement on Supreme Leader; says 'I don't think he's dead'

Trump says Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei alive but seriously wounded on left side after Feb 28 US-Israeli strikes that killed father Ali Khamenei. Speculation grows over health as Mojtaba missing from public view, no verifiable photo/video, skipped father's wake.

US President Donald Trump has said he believes Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive, despite growing speculation over the Iranian leader's health and whereabouts after months without a public appearance.

"I don't think he's dead. He was very seriously wounded. The left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing. He was very seriously wounded. But I don't think he's dead," Trump said in an interview with conservative radio host Glenn Beck.

Mojtaba became Iran's Supreme Leader after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28. Since then, he has remained largely out of public view, with no clearly contemporaneous public photograph, video or audio recording establishing his current condition.

Prolonged absence fuels speculation

His prolonged absence has fuelled speculation inside and outside Iran. The issue drew renewed attention after Mojtaba failed to appear at a major wake for his father last week, despite being its official host.

Several senior Iranian officials have reportedly acknowledged that they have not seen him, while IranWire reported that no cabinet minister had met him since he became Supreme Leader.

Reports have also cited unnamed Iranian officials who believe Mojtaba may have died or suffered severe brain injuries as a result of the February strikes. Those claims remain unverified. People close to the Supreme Leader have rejected the rumours, while Iranian officials have attributed his limited public presence to security concerns.

Signs he is exercising authority

There have also been indications that Mojtaba has continued to exercise authority despite his absence. His office has issued religious rulings, decrees and appointments, while President Masoud Pezeshkian has said he met with the Supreme Leader for several hours to discuss the war and Iran's economy.

Iranian media also released previously unseen footage of Mojtaba on August 24 showing him presiding over an academic session. However, the footage was undated, meaning it could not independently establish when or where it was recorded.

Trump's remarks therefore come amid conflicting accounts over the Iranian leader's condition. While Washington's president says Mojtaba survived the February strikes despite serious injuries, questions remain over why Iran has provided so little recent, independently verifiable evidence of his health and whereabouts.

The uncertainty comes as Iran continues to face military and economic pressure from Washington, with the US expanding sanctions and tensions remaining high over the Strait of Hormuz.