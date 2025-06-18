Amid the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, Iran's former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad narrowly escaped an assassination attempt, as per reports by News.Az, citing Iranian media.

Amid the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, Iran's former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad narrowly escaped an assassination attempt, as per reports by News.Az, citing Iranian media. His car, Toyota Land Cruiser was reportedly 'compromised', in a plot to kill him while he was on his way. However his security offcials, saved him from this near-fatal accident. Israel has been targeting Iran's top officials, scientists, and media buildings. Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu has also suggested targeting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, as per CNN report.

While some 'unverified' reports suggest that he, along with his wife and two sons, has been assassinated by masked gunmen in central Tehran. However DNA, also could not independently confirm these reports. No official confirmation has been made by Ahmadinejad's family nor Iran.

Assassination attempt on Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was reportedly on his way to Zanjan to attend a Muharram ceremony in his Land Cruiser. His Chief security officer asked him to switch car, when he noticed technical malfunctioning and AC system failure in the Land Cruiser. The 'compromised' vehicle lost it control, and moments later, crashed into another car in the convoy. The bodyguards in the car were not critically injured. The land cruiser was sent for repair two days prior to the incident. the car may have been tampered with at that time. The incident was reported to the authorities five days later.

Where is Mahmoud Ahmadinejad?

The current location of former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is unknown. There has been no official statement by his family. He has not posted on his social media accounts since April. Amid this silence, many unverified reports are suggesting that he may have been killed, without any proof.

Israel-Iran tensions

Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iran on Friday, June 13, targeting its nuclear facilities, killing six scientists. It targeted key military, nuclear infrastructures across Iran. In a major escalation, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones. Israel killed at least 20 top commanders of the Iran military. IRGC chief Hussein Salami, Army chief Mohammad Bagheri, Air Force chief Amir Ali Hajizadeh and Navy chief, were killed. Six Iranian scientists were killed in the attack.