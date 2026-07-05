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Where is Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei? Absence from father's funeral sparks questions

Amid millions of mourners who gathered in Tehran to bid farewell to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, one important and notable absence has drawn global attention. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has yet to appear publicly. Where is he?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 03:36 PM IST

Where is Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei? Absence from father's funeral sparks questions
Mojtaba was not present at his father, Ali Khamenei's, funeral. (X)
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The late Ayatollah's successor, his son Mojtaba Khamenei, is yet to make a public appearance as millions of mourners gather to bid farewell, sparking speculation over his absence from the funeral ceremony and doubts about his health. The state television showed three of Ali Khamenei's sons, Mostafa, Meysam, and Masoud, standing behind their father's coffin at Tehran's Khomeini Grand Mosalla, but Mojtaba, who took over as Iran's Supreme Leader, did not appear in public.

Meanwhile, leading Iran's political and military establishment, President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and IRGC Commander-in-Chief Ahmad Vahidi also attended the funeral prayers.

Why was Mojtaba missing from his father's funeral?

Ever since Mojtaba assumed Iran's highest office, he has neither appeared in public nor delivered a speech. Even Iranian officials have repeatedly refused to confirm whether Mojtaba would attend any of the funeral ceremonies of Ali Khamenei.

Mojtaba even avoided a memorial service held last week for his wife, Zahra Hadad-Adel, who was also killed in the same attack that killed his father. It is believed that Mojtaba was also injured in the same strike launched by Israel and the US on February 28, and due to security concerns he is avoiding funeral ceremonies.

The funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will last for about a week from July 3 to July 9. It began with public prayers and tributes in Tehran, which will be followed by funeral processions in Qom and Iraq's Najaf and Karbala. The final ceremony and burial will take place on July 9 at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad.

Millions of mourners and dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend different ceremonies of the funeral. From India, Pabitra Margherita, Syed Ata Hasnain, Salman Khurshid, and Mehbooba Mufti , among others, attended one such ceremony.

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