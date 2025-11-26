Where is Imran Khan? Death rumours swirl after sisters dragged by hair outside jail amid chaos

Rumours about Imran Khan’s safety intensify after his sisters were allegedly dragged by their hair outside the jail while pleading for a meeting with the former PM.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has hit the headlines once again. If media reports are to be believed, his sisters, Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan, were insulted, humiliated, and dragged by their hair after they had huddled outside the prison along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and asked the authorities to allow them to meet their brother. The latest controversy began after Khan's sisters wrote a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar and accused the police of using 'brutal and orchestrated' violence against them 'without provocation.' They wrote, "We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement nor engaged in any unlawful conduct." They added, "Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel."

Imran Khan's sisters dragged?

In what may be called a startling accusation, Imran Khan's sister said, "At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road." Alleging that other women present outside the jail were slapped and dragged, Khan’s sisters demanded that the IGP Punjab initiate proceedings against all police personnel involved in the violence.

Death rumours

The cricketer-turned-politician has been languishing in jail since August 2023 with multiple charges. Fake reports of his death have been circulating on social media since the government put an undeclared ban on visiting him. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has claimed that the former prime minister is in complete isolation and solitary confinement. 'Afghanistan Times' has said in its report that the PTI chairman has allegedly been mysteriously killed, and his body has been moved out of the prison. However, the PTI has not confirmed it.