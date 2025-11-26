Where is Imran Khan? Death rumours swirl after sisters dragged by hair outside jail amid chaos

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute

From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav

Engineering Trust:- Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, details here

Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement has erupted into a racism row

Who is Harpreet Chaurasia? Kamla Pasand owner's son accused in suicide case of his wife Deepti Chaurasia

Jennifer Lopez's whopping fees for performance at Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding will leave you shocked, she took Rs...

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to feature in Portugal's 2026 World Cup opener: Did FIFA make an exception?

Who is Rajendra Panchal, whose old pic with fused jaw is being misused by US-based users to mock Indians

Who is Pauline Hanson? Australian Senator faces backlash for wearing burqa in parliament, triggers uproar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute

Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police prob

From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav

From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav

Engineering Trust:- Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

Engineering Trust: Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church

In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies

In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained

Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here

Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...;

HomeWorld

WORLD

Where is Imran Khan? Death rumours swirl after sisters dragged by hair outside jail amid chaos

Rumours about Imran Khan’s safety intensify after his sisters were allegedly dragged by their hair outside the jail while pleading for a meeting with the former PM.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

Where is Imran Khan? Death rumours swirl after sisters dragged by hair outside jail amid chaos
Imran Khan, Former Prime Minister, Pakistan. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has hit the headlines once again. If media reports are to be believed, his sisters, Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan, were insulted, humiliated, and dragged by their hair after they had huddled outside the prison along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and asked the authorities to allow them to meet their brother.  The latest controversy began after Khan's sisters wrote a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar and accused the police of using 'brutal and orchestrated' violence against them 'without provocation.' They wrote, "We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement nor engaged in any unlawful conduct." They added, "Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel." 

    Imran Khan's sisters dragged?

    In what may be called a startling accusation, Imran Khan's sister said, "At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road." Alleging that other women present outside the jail were slapped and dragged, Khan’s sisters demanded that the IGP Punjab initiate proceedings against all police personnel involved in the violence. 

    Death rumours

    The cricketer-turned-politician has been languishing in jail since August 2023 with multiple charges. Fake reports of his death have been circulating on social media since the government put an undeclared ban on visiting him. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has claimed that the former prime minister is in complete isolation and solitary confinement. 'Afghanistan Times' has said in its report that the PTI chairman has allegedly been mysteriously killed, and his body has been moved out of the prison. However, the PTI has not confirmed it. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute
    Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police prob
    From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav
    From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav
    Engineering Trust:- Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance
    Engineering Trust: Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance
    China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, details here
    China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, ...
    Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement has erupted into a racism row
    Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics
    Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church
    In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies
    In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained
    Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here
    Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...;
    Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India, was opposed to Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Mehta's wedding due to..., runs...
    Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India...
    Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell in love with 15-year younger woman, has four children, net worth is Rs...
    Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement