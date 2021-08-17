Where is former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled from Kabul 'with helicopter full of cash and four cars'?

Rumors abound about the current location of the former Afghanistan prsident Ashraf Gahni with Russian sources claiming he is in Oman. Some reports claimed that Ghani fled to Tajikistan after escaping from Kabul follwoing the advancement of Taliban on Sunday (August 15).

Taliban recaptured Kabul on Sunday after the collapse of the US-backed government in the war-torn nation and Ashraf Ghani's decision to escape from Kabul 'to avoid bloodshed'.

According to Russian Embassy in Kabul, Ghani had fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash. Russian embassy claimed on Monday that Ghani left some cash behind due to lack of space in the chopper.

Russian sources asserted on Monday that Ghani flew directly from Kabul to the Sultanate of Oman.

One Afghan diplomat who preferred to remain anonymous told Daily Mail, "There is no exact information about the whereabouts of the escaped president. According to some sources, he flew from Kabul directly to the Sultanate of Oman."

In a Facebook post, the former Afghan President said he decided to leave Kabul in order to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of people of the capital city.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ghani wrote: "Dear countrymen! Today, I came across a hard choice; I should stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting and protecting the past twenty years. If there were still countless countrymen martyred and they would face the destruction and destruction of Kabul city, the result would have been a big human disaster in this six million city. The Taliban have made it to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out."