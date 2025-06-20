Iran's missiles, Fattah and Sejjil, have exceeded expectations. Like Tel Aviv's attack on hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Tehran has targeted medical centres in Israel. Many rules of engagement have been broken, civilians have been attacked and thousands have been made homeless. The list is long.

As the Israel-Iran War entered its ninth day, it sprung many surprises, as any war can, breaking old myths and sending shockwaves with unexpected consequences. Tel Aviv has so far failed to destroy all nuclear facilities of Iran despite all-out attacks on all three facilities. Iran's missiles, Fattah and Sejjil, have exceeded expectations. Like Tel Aviv's attack on hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Tehran has targeted medical centres in Israel. Many rules of engagement have been broken, civilians have been attacked and thousands have been made homeless. The list is long.

1. IAEA snubs Israel

In what may be called a serious snub to Israel, International Atomic Energy Agency has made it clear that the evidence of Iran's nuclear programme gathered by it can not be a basis for any military action.

Director General Rafael Grossi told CNN, "Military action, from wherever it comes, is a political decision that has nothing to do with what we’re saying."

Iran used its Sejjil ballistic missile for 1ST TIME on Israel in latest strike – Tasnim News



Releases vid showcasing 2-stage missile with 2,000 km+ range https://t.co/Qwaii9yMoB pic.twitter.com/6Wt0hL55ef — RT (@RT_com) June 18, 2025

2. Iranians back Ayatollah

Contrary to Israel's propaganda that it would produce a conducive situation and the people should overthrow the Islamic regime by revolting against it, Iranians are gathering behind the government and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to join the Friday prayer, to be led by the Supreme Leader, and take out a massive procession to express solidarity with the government.

3. Russia warns Israel

Hitting hard at Israel, Russia has warned that regime change in Iran would be "unacceptable," and the assassination of the country’s supreme leader would "open the Pandora’s box."

4. Iran attacks civilians

Like the Jewish state, Iran too has attacked civilians. After targeting a medical centre a day earlier, Iran bombed a tech park in the Israeli city of Beer Sheva on Thursday. Continuing attack military targets in Iran, the Israel Defence Force has struck missile production sites and a nuclear research facility in Tehran.

5. Leaders to meet Iranian EAM

Foreign ministers of France and Germany and the European Union's High Representative, Kaja Kallas, will meet Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday. Expressing hopes for a ceasefire, UK Foreign Minister David Lammy said that a “window now exists” to end the crisis in the Middle East.

6. When will US join Israel-Iran War?

US President Donald Trump has declared that he would wait for two weeks for diplomacy to work before he decides on joining the Jewish state in the war against the Islamic Republic. It has also indicated Tehran that it would not join the talks and asked Russia not to mediate between the warring nations.

7. Hezbollah pledges support to Iran

Pro-Palestine Shiite militant organization Hezbollah has pledged support to Iran but did not say if and when it would join the Shiite nation in the war against Israel.

8. More countries suspend operations in Tehran

Australia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have joined other nations in suspending operations at their embassies in Tehran as the situation deteriorates. Bulgaria, New Zealand and Portugal have already suspended their operations in the Iranian capital.

9. MAGA split over Iran

Donald Trump's core base of MAGA (Make America Great Again) is split over the war in Iran. Conservative stalwarts like Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon have criticized the US president. They have reminded that the claim of Iran's nuclear enrichment should not prove to be a hoax like Saddam Hussein's Weapons of Mass Destruction, which were never found in Iraq.

10. Hundreds killed in war

According to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group, at least 639 people have been killed in Iran, including 263 civilians, and over 1,300 injured. Iran retaliated by firing 400 missiles and hundreds of drones, killing at least 24 people in Israel and wounding hundreds of others.