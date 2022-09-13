When will King Charles III's coronation take place? Know all about 'Operation Golden Orb' of Britain

King Charles III (File photo)

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, her eldest son Prince Charles was proclaimed as the new King of Britain. King Charles became the new monarch as soon as the queen dies, according to the laws, but his coronation ceremony has not yet taken place.

King Charles III, who was formerly the Prince of Wales, was proclaimed as the new monarch of Britain in a ceremony that was conducted on Saturday. Now, the official coronation ceremony of the new king is set to take place, which has been planned for several years.

The planning and schedule of the coronation ceremony have been titled ‘Operation Golden Orb’ by the British administration. Here is what we know so far about the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, the new monarch of Britain.

When will the coronation ceremony of King Charles III take place?

Though King Charles III has been formally proclaimed as the king, an official coronation ceremony is in order. Till now, no official date has been announced for the coronation of the new king, which could be months away from now.

British media has reported that the ceremony will only take place when the official period of mourning for the demise of Queen Elizabeth II is over. The date of the ceremony will be declared a public holiday in the United Kingdom and will be revealed soon.

What is Operation Golden Orb?

The schedule and plan for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III has been planned for several years, even before the death of Operation Golden Orb. The name of the operation, which was supposed to be a secret, was accidentally leaked during a blunder in 2016.

Though not much is known about Operation Golden Orb, it is expected that the coronation of King Charles III in the Westminster Abbey, has been a tradition for the past 900 years. The coronation in the abbey was of William the Conqueror.

According to the reports of the British media, King Charles III’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla will also be honored in a similar but smaller ceremony.

