When will Iran select its new supreme leader? Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reveals timeline

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has revealed a timeline for selecting a new supreme leader after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes. Araghchi said in a statement to the media that Khamenei's successor will be picked in "one or two days". Speaking to the Al Jazeera network on Sunday, the foreign minister said that state institutions "are in place" in Iran and that the country "has constitutional procedures in place".

Araghchi told Al Jazeera: "You may see the selection of a supreme leader in a day or two." Earlier in the day, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi was appointed as a jurist member of Iran's interim leadership council -- a body tasked with fulfilling the Supreme Leader's duties until a permanent successor is elected. This means that Arafi now co-governs the Islamic Republic, alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi is known to have accumulated an impressive portfolio of institutional power over the decades. Before his emergency elevation to Iran's temporary leadership council, he simultaneously held three of the most influential positions in the country: director of Iran's nationwide seminary system, member of the Guardian Council, and member of the Assembly of Experts.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who led Iran for several decades, was killed in joint strikes by the United States and Israel. US President Donald Trump says the goal was to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon. Iran has vowed revenge for Khamenei's killing and launched retaliatory strikes on US military bases and other locations in countries across the Middle East region.