When Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy played a role in Donald Trump's impeachment

Ukraine may lose the battle with mighty Russia, but its President, actor-turned-politician, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has set high goals for leaders to look up to in coming years. He is receiving praises for his bravery from both friends and critics alike with Trump calling him 'a brave man'.

But what particularly draws attention of the world on this young leader is his sense of righteousness and duty and it is not confined to just the war with Russia. In April 2019, a comedian with no political experience was elected as the President of Ukraine.

During his inaugural address in 2019, Zelenskyy told lawmakers, "I do not want my picture in your offices. The President is not an icon, an idol or a portrait. Hang your kids' photos instead, and look at them each time you are making a decision."

Later President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the man indirectly responsible for the impeachment of the then US President Donald Trump.

How the story unfolded

Donald Trump was accused of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to dig up damaging information on a political rival.

In July 2019, he urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate one of the frontrunners to take him on in the 2020 presidential election.

As per American law it is illegal to ask foreign entities for help in winning a US election. However, Trump said he had done nothing wrong.

Trump was impeached in December 2019, a trial took place that could have led to the President being removed. In the end, he was cleared.

In August 2019, an anonymous intelligence official wrote a letter expressing concern over Trump's July 25 phone conversation with Zelenskyy.

The official spoke of an 'urgent concern' that Trump had used his office to 'solicit interference from a foreign country' in the 2020 elections.

Trump had urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate former US Vice-President Joe Biden, the frontrunner in the 2020 election.

The call came shortly after Trump blocked the release of military aid to Ukraine saying it was conditional to Biden and his son being investigated.

Biden's son Hunter was a board member of a Ukrainian gas company and he was accused of wrongdoing by Trump and his supporters.

They alleged Biden abused his power to pressure Ukraine to back away from a criminal investigation that could implicate his son Hunter.

It is said that Ukraine's newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not give in to the pressure tactics of the then US President Donald Trump.