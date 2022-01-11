When the new person arrives, there will be no diplomat left: Afghanistan Ambassador to China in resignation letter

Afghanistan Ambassador to China Jawed Ahmad Qaem resigned from his post on Sunday stating he had "personal and professional issues".

In a Twitter post, Qaem wrote: "Since we did not receive salaries from Kabul for the last six months, we assigned a committee from within the diplomats to solve the financial issues." He had written a letter to Afghanistan's foreign ministry dated January 1.

"As of today, 1st January 2022, there is around $100,000 left in the account."

He also wrote that he had left the keys for the embassy's five cars in his office and that a lone local hire had been assigned to answer queries after all the other diplomats left.

The end to an honorable responsibility: I quit my job as Ambassador. It was an honor to represent AFG and my people.There are many reasons, personal and professional, but I don’t want to mention them here. I have handed over everything smoothly through a handover note. pic.twitter.com/a4A6y7yOBP — Javid Ahmad Qaem (@JavidQaem) January 10, 2022

Qaem wrote, calling his resignation "the end to an honourable responsibility" in an accompanying Tweet.

"I believe when the new person assigned, Mr Sadaat, arrives to Beijing, there will be no other diplomat left," the letter said, adding that China had been "well-informed".

It is the second time that an Afghan ambassador resigns from his post after the Taliban regained power in Kabul on August 15 last year.

Prior to that, Afghanistan`s permanent representative to United Nations had stepped down. The seat is now occupied by Naseer Ahmad Faiq.

