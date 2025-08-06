'...when it makes sense', says Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after Donald Trump raises tariff on Canada

Days after the United States administration led by President Donald Trump imposed a 35 percent tariff on Canada, raising it from the previous 25 percent, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has issued a big statement, saying he will only talk to Trump when...

Days after the United States administration led by President Donald Trump imposed a 35 percent tariff on Canada, raising it from the previous 25 percent, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, i.e., August 5, said that he would speak to Trump "when it makes sense".

The increased tariff, as stated by the White House, was the result of Canada's "continued inaction and retaliation". Earlier, President Trump told the media that the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reached out ahead of the August 1 deadline, but no conversations between the two took place.

Meanwhile, Trump has issued a stern warning, saying any country that fails to reach a deal with the States before Friday, i.e., August 8, will be subjected to higher tariffs.

Here's what Mark Carney said

"Canada is the second-largest investor in the United States today in the world. We have 40 million people. That puts in context the state of the relationship," he said. "Without an agreement, there will be less by definition", said the Canadian Prime Minister at a media interaction in British Columbia.

Notably, the tariff rates imposed by the Trump administration violate the CUSMA -- Canada-United States-Mexico agreement on trade -- which aims to create a free trade zone among the three countries, encouraging smooth trade relations and economic growth.

The agreement also grants Canada tariff-free access to 85 per cent of Canadian exports to the US. Last week, Mark Carney told reporters that Trump had reaffirmed his commitment to the CUSMA.