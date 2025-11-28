FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
When Imran Khan was shot: Attempt to kill ex-Pakistan PM failed when his aide...

As rumours of Imran Khan’s assassination spread, his son Kasim demands proof of life, reviving memories of the 2022 Wazirabad attack and raising fresh safety concerns.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 05:14 PM IST

When Imran Khan was shot: Attempt to kill ex-Pakistan PM failed when his aide...
Six shots were fired at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File Image)
    Imran Khan's son from his first marriage, Kasim Khan, has called for his release and demanded proof of his life. He took this step after rumours of Khan's assassination in Adiala jail in Punjab went viral on social media platforms. At a time when the uncertainties about the health of the former Pakistani prime minister remain unabated, attention has turned to 2022, when Imran Khan was shot in the leg. In the incident that was called an assassination attempt, an unknown person fired six rounds at Imran Khan, who was atop a container, delivering a speech. 

    Imran Khan assassination attempt

    Imran Khan was leading a democracy march, called Azadi March II, in November 2022, in the form of a convoy-style mobilisation of trucks and cars to press the government for early elections. Heading towards the capital, Islamabad, the convoy was moving through the Wazirabad district in Punjab province when the incident occurred. As the cricketer-turned-politician was on the top of a container, a burst of gunshots struck the vehicle. Imran Khan was injured in the right leg and taken to a hospital in Lahore. He was transferred to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, where he underwent treatment. His doctor, Faisal Sultan, confirmed the bullet fragments lodged in Khan's legs; he also said that his tibia was fractured. Khan's close aide, Ibtisam, tried to tackle the gunman.

    Imran Khan 2022 shooting

    The Punjab Police identified the suspected gunman as Muhammad Naveed and arrested him. In a video circulated by the police, Naveed was seen saying that he shot Khan as he was "spreading hatred and misleading the people," as well as making "blasphemous and anti-religion" remarks. However, Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), dismissed it as a cover-up for the real intention of assassinating the former prime minister. The police arrested two other persons, identified as Waqas and Faisal Butt, for providing an unlicensed pistol to Naveed for the attack, as well as selling other pistols and bullets to him. 

    Imran Khan attack

    There was too much hue and cry in Pakistan over the incident. As the PTI tried to make it a national issue and take political advantage, it called for nationwide protests following Friday prayers. Consequently, schools were closed in the capital. Pakistan's President and a founding member of the PTI, Arif Alvi, called it a "heinous assassination attempt."

