The gate of Boeing 737-9 MAX opened mid-air and the airliner Alaska Airlines was forced to make an emergency on January 6, 2024. The incident occurred when the plane was flying from Portland to Ontario in California, the US.

The brand image of the multi-billion dollar aviation conglomerate Boeing has got a severe blow with the Ahmedabad Plane Crash. It is the first time that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has crashed, however, the planes manufactured by the US firm have developed serious glitches in the past. The gate of Boeing 737-9 MAX opened mid-air and the airliner Alaska Airlines was forced to make an emergency on January 6, 2024. The incident occurred when the plane was flying from Portland to Ontario in California, the US.

Gate opens mid-air

Confirming the harrowing incident, Alaska Airlines wrote in a post on X, "AS1282 from Portland to Ontario, CA (California) experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available."

AS1282 from Portland to Ontario, CA experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) January 6, 2024

The Boing-manufactured aircraft reached a maximum altitude of 16,325 feet before it was diverted safely back to Portland. Alaska Airlines inducted the Boeing 737 MAX on October 1, 2023, and put it into commercial service on November 11, 2023. Before the incident, it had accumulated 145 flights.

Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing

The 737-9 MAX has a rear cabin exit door at one of the wings, but before the rear exit door. The door is activated in dense seating configurations to meet evacuation requirements. However, the doors were not activated on Alaska Airlines aircraft.

BREAKING: Alaska Airlines Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After Large Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air ⁰⁰#Portland | #Oregon

⁰A Forced emergency landing was made of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at Portland International Airport on Friday night. The flight, traveling… pic.twitter.com/nt0FwmPALE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2024

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner of Air India's Ahmedabad-Gatwik flight AI171 with 242 passengers and crew members on board took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM on Thursday, June 12, 2025. It crashed within seconds. After reaching an altitude of approximately 825 feet, it began to descend and crashed before 2 PM. All passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national along with crew members are dead.